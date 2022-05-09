 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ben's Bells: Lizette Trujillo

From left to right, Celina Ramirez, Lizette Trujillo and Jose Trujillo

 Ben's Bells

Celina Ramirez nominated Lizette Trujillo for her work as an advocate for transgender children.

In her nomination, Ramirez wrote, "Lizette Trujillo has been a tireless advocate for transgender children and their families. She has a transgender son and for about three years has facilitated a group for parents and families to provide resources and support.

"Lizette is very kind and welcoming and is always there for parents who are facing challenges of bias and discrimination at schools or other organizations.

"There have been a number of anti-trans bills in the Legislature this year, and Lizette is constantly traveling to Phoenix with her son to testify at hearings. She keeps the entire group updated on what is going on and how we can help."

If you know someone who inspires kindness, nominate them for a Ben's Bell at bensbells.org/forms/nominate-a-bellee.

