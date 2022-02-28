 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ben's Bells: Vernon Williams

Ben's Bells: Vernon Williams

Left to right: Colin Deeds, Vernon Williams, Kelly Mack, Jeannette Maré, Dina Scalone and Maxi Romero

 Courtesy of Ben’s Bells

Meet Vernon Williams, this week’s Ben’s Bells Bellee. Colin Deeds, and Dina Scalone & Maxi Romero, nominated Vernon for his work as a crossing guard at Blenman Elementary.

In his nomination Colin Deeds wrote: I drive by the intersection of Country Club and Pima almost every morning. The Blenman Elementary School crossing guard greets me with a gigantic smile and emphatic wave hello from the corner every time, rain or shine. He goes above and beyond to get drivers to pay attention to the road to protect the children crossing the busy intersection. No matter what mood I’m in or how much I might be dreading my day, I can’t help but smile and wave back to him. I am so grateful for all he does for the kids, but also the joy he brings to his job and spreads to everyone who passes by.

Dina Scalone & Maxi Romero wrote: You have no idea how much joy the crossing guard at Blenman Elementary School brings every day. Mornings are super stressful for families trying to get kids to school and themselves to work. This man brings a smile to our faces every morning without fail. He is waving, dancing, blowing kisses, and sharing kindness. No matter what the mood in the car is we are smiling after we pass the elementary school each morning.

If you know someone who inspires kindness within the Greater Tucson, Phoenix, or Connecticut community, nominate them for a Ben’s Bell. bensbells.org/forms/nominate-a-bellee

