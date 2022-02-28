Ben's Bells: Vernon Williams

In his nomination Colin Deeds wrote: I drive by the intersection of Country Club and Pima almost every morning. The Blenman Elementary School crossing guard greets me with a gigantic smile and emphatic wave hello from the corner every time, rain or shine. He goes above and beyond to get drivers to pay attention to the road to protect the children crossing the busy intersection. No matter what mood I’m in or how much I might be dreading my day, I can’t help but smile and wave back to him. I am so grateful for all he does for the kids, but also the joy he brings to his job and spreads to everyone who passes by.