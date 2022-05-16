Breakfast to honor local cancer survivors

Local cancer survivors have an another reason to celebrate this year: a free Cancer Survivors Breakfast on Sunday, June 5, at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona.

“It is wonderful for people to be able to come together again and to see other survivors on National Cancer Survivors Day. Last year, due to COVID restrictions, we had a drive-by breakfast with a virtual program, but this year we are fortunate to have an in-person event. It is a wonderful opportunity for survivors to hear inspiring speakers who encourage them to move on and live their lives,” said Lisa Terrazas, volunteer and event coordinator for Bag It, a nonprofit coordinating the event with Tucson Cancer Conquerors.

Founded in 2003 by cancer survivor Sherri Romanoski, Bag It is named for the canvas tote that has become recognizable to many cancer patients and their families. The organization is on a mission to educate, empower and support newly diagnosed individuals and their families. To date, more than 87,000 cancer patients and their families have benefited from Bag It bags, which are provided free of charge and are distributed through clinics, hospitals, physicians’ offices and nonprofit organizations nationwide. The bags can also be ordered online at bagitcancer.org by patients or as a gift for someone diagnosed with cancer.

The bag contains not only educational information and resources from the National Cancer Institute and National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship, but a signature tabulated binder in which to organize lab and test results, insurance papers and other medical records. All information is available in English and Spanish.

The general bag serves patients with all types of cancers, and cancer-specific bags can provide basic information for patients diagnosed with specific types of cancers including lung, stomach, metastatic breast, uterine, myeloproliferative neoplasms and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. The bags also connect patients to organizations and resources specifically tailored to these cancers, according to Executive Director Mindy Griffith.

“Bag It bags continue to provide tools to help guide one through a cancer diagnosis and beyond, empowering patients to speak up for themselves and ensure their best quality of life. Patients and caregivers find the printed materials a great way to stay organized, cope with their diagnosis, and speak confidently to their healthcare teams,” said Griffith.

Additionally, Griffith said that Bag It, which offers its resources online, has expanded resources to include a podcast to help guide people through their cancer journey. The podcast features tips, inspiration and information from survivors, caregivers, health care professionals and advocates.

Bag It also offers self-advocacy presentations virtually on a monthly basis to help patients improve communication with their healthcare teams.

“We want people to learn to be more comfortable talking with their medical providers. This helps them know how to ask questions, what questions to ask and why it is important to ask questions,” said Griffith.

Effective communication with health care providers is more important than ever post-COVID, according to Griffith.

“We are likely to see an increase in cancer diagnoses since so many people put off preventive screenings and treatments due to COVID. Additionally, the oncology community is concerned that we will see people diagnosed at more advanced stages. One other thing that has resulted from COVID is that people have been reminded that not everyone has access to the internet, so pulling up resources online is not easy for everyone,” said Griffith.

Griffith believes that collaboration is key to countering these challenges; hence, Bag It has made an effort to bring together cancer support organizations throughout Southern Arizona. The upcoming Survivors Breakfast staged in partnership with Tucson Cancer Conquerors is one such example.

TCC is an all-volunteer nonprofit operated by cancer survivors and their supporters that seeks to encourage survivors and their caregivers to achieve optimal wellness. TCC offers peer support along with wellness programs focused on exercise, nutrition and education that are designed to encourage survivors to be proactive about their health during and after diagnosis and treatment. Find more information online at tucsoncancerconquerors.org.

“Tucson Cancer Conquerors offer such great resources for individuals. They offer opportunities for social interaction and support and help people to connect with others going through similar situations,” said Griffith.

Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net

If you go What: Cancer Survivors Breakfast to Celebrate National Cancer Survivors Day When: 8 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 5. Where: Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, 5049 E. Broadway. Cost: Free to cancer survivors (each survivor is allowed one free guest). Notes: Space is limited and registration is required by May 20 at bit.ly/survivorbreakfast. … Festivities include a morning stretch; food by Scratching the Plate Kitchen and Catering; an educational session featuring Dr. Rachel Swart, an oncologist with Arizona Oncology; and an inspirational message from Bag It founder Sherri Romanoski. The event is sponsored by Pfizer and coordinated by Bag It and Tucson Cancer Conquerors. More info or to donate: bagitcancer.org.

