In celebration of National Cancer Survivor’s Day, two local nonprofits will help stage a free breakfast for survivors of the Big C.

Tucson Cancer Conquerors (TCC) and Bag It are teaming up with presenting sponsor Pfizer to serve up the breakfast for survivors — defined by the National Cancer Institute as “a person with cancer from the time of diagnosis until the end of life.” The celebration begins at 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 4, at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, 5049 E. Broadway.

“This event is a wonderful way for survivors to connect with others who have traveled their path and let them them know that they are not alone. It's the club that no one wants to belong to, but it is our club and we do everything we can to support one another,” said Elizabeth Almli, M.D., president of TCC.

The free healthy survivorship program highlights exercise, nutrition, education and peer support. It is dedicated to supporting people undergoing cancer treatment and keeping them healthy post-treatment.

In addition to fitness classes, the nonprofit tailors offerings to a range of interests, including organic gardening, walking and hiking, books and “Mindful Meandering.” A new group also serves Moms Of Young Kids. Other support opportunities include networking breakfasts, monthly birthday celebrations and monthly luncheons for the 140 active members.

“Our mission is to help survivors to feel well physically and emotionally, not only during treatment, but long after treatment is through as they deal with side effects and worry of recurrence. That is what healthy survivorship is about,” said Almli, a survivor of HER2+ breast cancer. An anesthesiologist who has been involved in the care of cancer patients for more than 30 years, Almli is also a certified cancer exercise trainer and teaches TCC fitness classes twice weekly.

Alma’s personal journey has given her unique insight into the cancer experience and ongoing survivorship.

“When we are first diagnosed with cancer, friends, family and coworkers rally around us to provide encouragement and support for the acute phase of treatment. Recurring doctors appointments, scans, and treatments make us feel like we are doing everything we can to kill the cancer. When treatment is finished, people congratulate us and then that support rapidly dissipates because everyone assumes that when treatment is done, we are fine,” said Almli.

In reality, she emphasized that feelings of relief are clouded by anxiety, doubt, and ongoing worry of recurrence.

“Cancer isn’t just a physical challenge: It is a mental and emotional one. This second phase of survivorship is even more important for survivors to gather strength and move forward in a healthy way,” said Almli.

A cornerstone of TCC is a collaboration with other cancer support organizations, such as Bag It, which educates, empowers and supports newly-diagnosed individuals and their families. The nonprofit is named for the canvas tote filled with educational information and resources along with a signature tabulated binder in which to organize lab and test results, insurance papers and other medical records. More than 92,000 cancer patients and their families have benefitted from Bag It bags, which are available in English and Spanish. They are free of charge through clinics, hospitals, physicians’ offices and nonprofit organizations nationwide; they can also be ordered online by patients or as a gift for someone diagnosed with cancer.

Partnering with Bag It is a natural fit for TCC, according to Almli, who believes that Bag It provides vital support when newly-diagnosed patients often struggle with the feeling that their lives are out of control and their futures are uncertain.

“The whole cancer journey is overwhelming and scary. The Bag It bag is full of wonderful information that helps to remove some of the fear of a cancer diagnosis and treatment. It also helps to keep the treatment process organized into small, daily manageable bites,” said Almli.

Both Bag It and TCC are grateful to Pfizer for bringing the upcoming Survivor Celebration to fruition.

“We are so fortunate to have this support from Pfizer. We are both small nonprofits and this is a wonderful opportunity for all of us to work together to celebrate survivors and promote awareness about the important services we offer to the community,” said Lisa Terrazas, Volunteer & Event Coordinator for Bag It.