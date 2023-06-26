For the 20th consecutive year, volunteers with the Arizona Roofing Contractors Association (ARCA) are doing the next best thing to putting roofs over the heads of homeless youth: They are supporting Youth On Their Own (YOTO) with Raising the Roof for YOTO Annual Charity Bowling Tournament.

The event seeks to raise $20,000 for the 20th Anniversary from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturday, July 15, at Fiesta Lanes, 501 W. River Road.

“Over the last 20 years, we have raised more than $340,000 and we are really happy with all we have been able to do for local homeless youth. Arizona Roofing Contractors are all of the mindset that they want to give back to their own community and Youth On Their Own is a great program. Everyone involved is really committed to helping these kids graduate from high school,” said Dave Metz, who has been involved with the fundraiser since inception.

The general manager at Global Roofing Group — Tucson Division, Metz is a 37-year member of ARCA, a professional organization committed to the roofing industry and providing the best possible systems for end-users.

He credits a hard-working committee for helping to bring the fundraiser to fruition each year. Josue Rosas, the Vice President of B2B Sales and Distribution for Tucson Rubberized Coating, is one of the volunteers who shares his vision.

Rosas, who was raised in Nogales and graduated from Rio Rico High School, said he grew up with many high school students who could have benefitted from an organization like YOTO. It provides homeless and near-homeless students in grades six through 12 with monthly stipends to encourage good grades and regular school attendance.

The nonprofit also offers emotional support and assistance with resources for housing, transportation, food and more for these students. “It feels good to give back to the community, especially those kids who feel like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. This is a beautiful way to let them know there is a lot of life ahead of them and create an impact in their lives at a young age,” Rosas said.

He also enjoys the fact that Raising the Roof brings together competing businesses with a common goal.

“All of these roofing companies, roofing suppliers and distributors come together for a cause and in that moment we are all one big family. It is a beautiful thing to see,” Rosas said.

The day of bowling has evolved into a long-standing, family-friendly tradition that all participants enjoy, according to Ryan Miles, general manager for American Roofing Supply in Tucson.

He believes it is also exemplary of the generosity of the roofing community: Many members of the industry donate packages, prizes, items and funds to support the event.

“It is a unique event and many roofing contractors and distributors make it a family event for the day. It is fun for both kids and adults, and many of the roofers who win prizes donate them back to YOTO. It is just a great way to raise money for kids in need and to have fun while we are doing it,” Miles said.

The support is vital for YOTO, which served 1,500 youth in the 2022-2023 school year, according to Bethany Neumann. YOTO's development director.

Neumann said the organization is seeing participating students, like many people across the board, grapple with the rising cost of basic needs.

“Everyone is feeling inflation, and our youth are definitely feeling it. They are already in precarious situations and this makes it even harder for them,” Neumann said.

To help with the pressure, YOTO has launched its annual Back To School Challenge to collect school supplies, full-sized hygiene products and food for the YOTO Mini Mall.

Financial donations are also being matched up to $20,000.

Eventually, Neumann said, YOTO would also like to increase its monthly stipend for students.

“Currently we spend over $1 million a year in direct financial assistance to students and we are hoping to double that over the next few years,” she said.

In the meantime, events such as Raising the Roof not only raise essential funds, but bring much-needed awareness to youth homelessness, according to Neumann.

“Homelessness for youth looks different than it does for adults. Most kids are couch-surfing with friends or neighbors or staying with family, but they are unstable and have to change houses frequently. You can imagine how difficult that makes it to graduate from high school and YOTO wants to help with that,” Neumann said.