Copenhagen Imports and community food banks to raise $90,000 to support hunger relief

Copenhagen Imports’ Tucson location will partner with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona for the furniture store’s first-ever Food Drive Charity Event.

Copenhagen Imports has partnered with community food banks across Arizona and Texas in a company-wide fundraising initiative to raise $90,000 to support hunger relief in each of the store’s locations, including Tucson, Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Gilbert in Arizona and San Antonio, El Paso, and Austin in Texas.

From March 5 through March 23, 2022, Copenhagen will donate 5% of all gross sales to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to support the food bank during a time of year when giving is historically low. Copenhagen’s fundraising goal for the Tucson community is $15,000. In addition, employees across the company are volunteering for shifts at food bank warehouses, gardens, kitchens, and more to show their support for this cause.

To encourage participation, Copenhagen will give its customers a 5% discount on purchases made in their showrooms and online and will encourage customers to donate non-perishable food items or individual monetary gifts, collected in-store at the Tucson location, and all other location showrooms.