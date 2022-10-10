Days of Caring for Tucson community are Oct. 21-22

In October, caring is king in the Old Pueblo.

Over the next few weeks, culminating on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, the 23rd Annual United Way Days of Caring seek to bring the entire community together with a common goal of caring.

“This event benefits whole community: The more, the merrier. The more entities and volunteers who participate and the more projects we complete, the better it is for Tucson,” said Melissa D’Auria, vice president of communications and engagement with the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona.

D’Auria said the United Way is optimistic that Arizona’s largest volunteer event will draw 3,000 volunteers.

“We are so proud of the past couple of years when we had more than 2,500 volunteers, but we are hoping to attract more individuals and families and groups to bring us back to our pre-COVID numbers,” said D’Auria.

The event offers opportunities for volunteers of all ages citywide and in Green Valley, according to D’Auria. Prospective participants can choose from a range of projects from food drives for Interfaith Community Services and collection of household supplies for Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona to creation of teacher appreciation cards and repair of porch railings for Los Niños de Valle preschool to removal of buffelgrass at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.

Projects will also include revitalization of the playground and bike track, along with installation of landscaping rock and tree planting, at Laguna Elementary School on Saturday, Oct. 21. Staff and student volunteers from the University of Arizona Eller College of Business will work alongside parents, students and faculty from Laguna Elementary, a Title One school in the Flowing Wells district.

“We have had a great partnership for many years with Eller College of Business. We share a vision: to make Laguna a beacon of pride in the neighborhood. We believe that the kids’ environment affects the way they feel and perform and want this to be a beautiful campus where kids feel motivated and valued and take ownership,” said Laguna Principal Alan Schmidt.