The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 43,468 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501 (c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 97 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.

This is our 76th year of raising money to help local boys and girls do more and be more. We kicked off this year's fundraising on Feb. 22 with a front-page story and an envelope inside the paper. So far, we've raised $49,954 thanks to generous Arizona Daily Star readers.

Our goal is to raise $225,000 to send up to 700 local boys and girls to camp. Most of the 314 donors we are thanking today responded to that appeal.

Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.

Donations are welcome throughout the year.

Recent donors include:

Suzanne Akers, $125.

Vincente Amparano, $25.

Elizabeth and John Arbuckle, $100.

Jack Arnold, $50.

Rene Arriaga, $50.

Barry and Susan Austin, $1,000.

David Austin, $100.

C. Auth, $20.

Kenneth Awacic, $150.

Vourneen Baldwin, in memory of R.C. Baldwin, $50.

John and Carrie Baldwin Trust, $20.

Cathy Baniewicz, $50.

Pat and Barbara Banner, $100.

Lee and Barbara Beach, $200.

Judy Beach, $200.

Thonas Bean, $25.

Lorraine Becker, $100.

Pat and Gary Becker, $50.

Richard Belkin, $250.

Gail Ben-Jamin, $25.

Patricia Bena, $50.

Kenneth Bierman, $50.

Sharon Bigot, $250.

Felicia Bloom, $50.

Hank Bogen, $200.

The Borozan family, in memory of the Swindle Brothers — Mike and George — $200.

Peter and Suzy Bourque, $100.

Nancy Bowersock, $50.

Gracie Brettholle, $100.

Anne Britt, $50.

Thomas and Claire Brown, $250.

Laura and Arch Brown, $250.

Don Brown, $800.

Michael Bubla, $400.

Don and Sheri Butler, $50.

Elik Essif and Karen Byrne-Essif $800.

Kenneth Byrum, $50.

Alma Caffall, $500.

Debbie Kornmiller and George Campbell, in honor of Caliegh Jean, budding spelling queen, $104.42.

James Carlson, $400.

Cheri Carroll, $125.

John Carter, $100.

Susan Cassidy, $104.42.

Nancy Chidester, in memory of Dale Chidester, $100.

Dolores Christensen, $36.

Jeanne Clarke, in memory of Scott Ryerson, $50.

Amy Clashman, $25.

Anne Cleghorn, $100.

Dr. and Mrs. Lawrence Cohen, $250.

Nancy Cook, $75.

Robin Coon, $500.

Wendy Coulter $75.

Laddie and Sue Cox, $600.

Derre Ferdon and Jimmy Crabb, $200.

Nancy Crosby, $100.

Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Cummins, $10.

Joan Curran, $50.

Cynthia Currie, $100.

Dagmar Cushing, $100.

Richard Dale, M.D., $25.

Judith Dare, $100.

James Davis, in memory of Cathy Ann Davis, $400.

Bonnie Day, $100.

Michael Dayton, $100.

Derry Dean, $100.

Jeanine Delgman, $100.

Carol des Cognets, $1,020.87.

Michael Di Napoli, $200.

Nancy and Jim Dick, in memory of Mom and Dad, $100.

Barbara Dickson, $50.

Bea Dillehunt, $100.

Janet Doherty, $25.

Carl and Sara Domitrovich, $250.

Eleanor Doren, $100.

Honorable and Mrs. Terry Douglas, $100.

Kerry Dufour, $52.37.

Phyllis Dugger, $50.

Marilyn Dutari, $50.

Edward and Judy Dye, $25.

L.G. and Iris Dykers, $100.

Mr and Mrs T. James Eaton, $100.

D. Egerton, $30.

Aaron Essif, $150.

Thomas Evans, $50.

Adalyn Everett, $50.

Craig and Julia Faitin, $100.

Jeanne Fernandez, $25.

Jeanne Fernandez, $250.

Josephine Fetter, in memory of Gene, Phyllis and Tom Fetter, $100.

Michael Fields, $25.

Patrick Fiorito, $400.

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Flynn, $500.

Betty Fotis, $25.

Barry Freedman, $200.

Lela Freiman, in honor of little Jenny Freiman and Jill Jorden Spitz, $500.

Jack Furrier, $250.

Robert Gagnon, $50.

Nimer and Mary Ganem, $100.

Peter Garcia, $50.

Peter and Kathy Garcia, $50.

George Garcia, $100.

Mary Garcia, $100.

Jim and Lynn Gardner, $25.

Mr. and Mrs. Jim Gillie, $100.

Roberta Gillilan, $100.

Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Ginn, $100.

Stephen Gladwin, $50.

Bob and Joy Glasser, $200.

Patricia Glover, $50.

Kathryn Goldberg, $100.

Amy Grant, $100.

Sherry Graves, $100.

Jost and Jacqueline Grob, $100.

Donita Gross, in memory of Roy L. Gross, $500.

Richard and Judith Gumm, $250.

Yelta and Ken Hall, $400.

Pat and Keith Hamilton, $50.

Amy and Richard Hammel, $100.

William Hammond, $25.

Betty Hansen, $100.

Connie Harrison, $100.

Lynn Hassler, $75.

Cosie Hathway, $30.

Lemar Hauff, $150.

Marsha Haverty, $50.

John Heidel, $25.

Paul Helzer, $52.37.

Trudy Hersch, $100.

Dorothy Hess, $150.

John Heyl, $100.

Arrah Jane Hill, $200.

Craig Hilligas, $200.

M.G. and J.S. Hilman, $50.

Corolla Hoag, in memory of my father, Wendell Hoag, $250.

Ann Hohmann, $100.

H. Deon Holt, $100.

Claudia Howell, $50.

Kay Humphrey, $100.

Nancy and Warren Icke, $50.

Mikala Jansen, $186.48.

Donald and Eleanor Jeck, $500.

John and Linda Jensen, $500.

Sharon Johnson, $50.

Robert Eric Johnson, $30.

Chuck and Liz Johnson, $250.

Patricia Johnson, $100.

Patsy Joy, $200.

Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Joyce, $50.