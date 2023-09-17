The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 44,033 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 97 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.

We send local kids to weeklong YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout overnight camps, as well as overnight camping at Camp Tatiyee for school-age children and teens with special needs.

Our goal was to raise $238,000 to send up to 700 kids to summer camp. So far, we’ve received 911 donations totaling $185,456 and bills totaling $207,490 for 539 campers.

We hope to make up part of our deficit with our long-time fundraiser, The Cork Fun Chili Cook Off, on Saturday, Oct. 14, at The Cork Tucson, 6320 E. Tanque Verde Road, from noon to 2 p.m. Local restaurants donate their best chili — most imagined specifically for the event — for the public to sample and judge. Tickets are $10.

Your contribution to the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund Send A Kid to Camp fund qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.

Donations are welcome throughout the year. Recent donations include:

Alfred and Sandra Luckau, $50.

JoAnne Mallie, $10.72.

William and Jane Matter, $104.42.

Brian O’Cain, $100.

Vincente Rivera, $100.

Beverly Rutter, $100.

Salpointe Class of 1967 Lunch Bunchers, $382.

Tom Stout, $400.

Stephen A. Thomas, in memory of Margrit Cromwell, $200.

Daniel Torrell, $40.