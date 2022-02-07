 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donations to VFW Post 549 of Tucson Charities and others may get you a tax credit

Eagles Wings of Grace

3618 E. Pima St., Tucson, Arizona 85716

520-906-9915

support@eagleswingsofgrace.org

eagleswingsofgrace.org

Poverty disproportionately impacts women. Eagle’s Wings of Grace helps women rise from the devastation of abuse and poverty to long term independence, restoring their dignity and hope. Our comprehensive approach to renewal includes career preparedness, professional attire, mentoring, teaching financial management and preventative health. Your gift helps provide not only new clothes through our “Clothed in Compassion” clothing program, but a new life for women who thought their lives were over.

Hands of Hope Tucson

5240 E. Knight Drive, Suite #122

Tucson, AZ 85712

520-622-5774

handsofhopetucson.com

Instead of joy when the pregnancy test is positive, many women are uncertain about their decision. Hands of Hope Tucson offers the hope found in Christ, free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and STI testing as well as a gift basket and the support needed for mothers continuing with their pregnancy. For over 40 years Hands of Hope Tucson has been the go to resource for women and men facing unexpected pregnancies. Your loving support for Hands of Hope Tucson through your tax credit donation brings hope to expectant mothers and life to children!

VFW Post 549 of Tucson Charities

8424 E. Old Spanish Trail

Tucson, AZ 85710

520-790-4626

VFW Post 549 of Tucson Charities is operated by veterans dedicated to assisting veterans and their families in need in the Tucson/Pima County area. The primary focus of the effort is alleviation of hunger and homelessness. Our efforts span the range of those who have served and who are still serving.

The Star want to help nonprofits help our community

We want to hear from organizations whose donations qualify for the Qualifying Charitable Organizations or Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations Arizona Tax Credit.

We are asking those organizations to share their information through a form at tucson.com/taxcredit

In the body, give a 50-word description of the organization and what it does, and then in the same field, in addition to the 50 words, list the organization’s name, address, website and phone number for publication. In the topic field, please click on “tax credit.”

The Star will publish some of these each Tuesday on the Giving page. Questions? Email jeubank@tucson.com

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

