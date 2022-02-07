Donations to VFW Post 549 of Tucson Charities and others may get you a tax credit

VFW Post 549 of Tucson Charities

8424 E. Old Spanish Trail

Tucson, AZ 85710

520-790-4626

VFW Post 549 of Tucson Charities is operated by veterans dedicated to assisting veterans and their families in need in the Tucson/Pima County area. The primary focus of the effort is alleviation of hunger and homelessness. Our efforts span the range of those who have served and who are still serving.

The Star want to help nonprofits help our community

We want to hear from organizations whose donations qualify for the Qualifying Charitable Organizations or Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations Arizona Tax Credit.

We are asking those organizations to share their information through a form at tucson.com/taxcredit

In the body, give a 50-word description of the organization and what it does, and then in the same field, in addition to the 50 words, list the organization’s name, address, website and phone number for publication. In the topic field, please click on “tax credit.”

The Star will publish some of these each Tuesday on the Giving page. Questions? Email jeubank@tucson.com

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

