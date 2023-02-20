The Connie Hillman Family Foundation is teaming up with the Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Fair (SARSEF) to support kids in their quests to become everyday superheroes — i.e. engineers, physicians, researchers, teachers and other science and technology professionals.

The Hillman Foundation has pledged to gift up to $200,000 to SARSEF through a challenge grant that will match $1 for every $2 received over the next two years. The challenge grant applies to gifts received from new donations and increased gifts from existing contributors, including individuals, foundations and corporations.

The grant will have a lasting impact on SARSEF programs that served 54,000 students in the 2020-2021 school year and have since expanded across Arizona, according to Julie Euber, CEO of SARSEF.

“SARSEF has seen a significant amount of growth over the last few years in response to students’ critical need for access to quality science education, especially for students from historically marginalized groups that have not had the same access to careers and education in science fields,” said Euber.

She credits the Hillman Foundation for helping to sustain growth and provide authentic experiences that will encourage students “find their inner scientists and engineers” through a variety of innovative programs.

The unique offerings include “What We Do Wonder” in-school curriculum for pre-K through grade 12; Racing the Sun, a program that challenges high school students to design, build and race electric and solar-powered go-karts; STAR Lab, which provides mentored research experiences for high school students through the University of Arizona Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology; and much more.

To make a contribution that will will be counted in the match by the Hillman Foundation, donate online at sarsef.org/donate.