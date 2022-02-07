Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation grant helps Diamond Children’s Play Zone

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has awarded the Banner Health Foundation $15,000 to help make a new Play Zone a reality at Diamond Children’s Medical Center. This dedicated space within the hospital will support therapeutic play and the hospital school program for hospitalized children. The check presentation took place Tuesday, Feb. 1 outside of the Children’s hospital.

The Play Zone will foster recreation and play, reducing trauma and recovery time for children admitted to Diamond Children’s. This is especially important for young patients frequently hospitalized due to chronic conditions that take them away from their normal surroundings. Pediatric patients with serious illness and outpatients undergoing frequent treatments such as chemotherapy will also benefit from this special space while receiving care.

The Play Zone will help children to forget for a short period that they’re hospitalized and instead, to feel more like a typical child, along with siblings and other patients. Parents and other family members will also benefit from the sense of normalcy and stress relief that occurs as they watch their children or grandchildren play together in a safe space.