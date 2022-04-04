Food bank's farmers' market returns to in-person shopping

The Santa Cruz River Farmer’s Market will shift to afternoon hours and return to offering people a chance to stroll and shop for fresh produce and other items beginning Thursday, April 7.

The market runs from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday.

The Community Food Bank operates the market to support local growers and offer people more access to fresh, locally grown produce. The market accepts SNAP and offers anyone using that benefit double the amount of SNAP to purchase produce.

The Santa Cruz River Farmers’ Market switched to a drive-through operation at the start of the pandemic two years ago, using several empty lots to continue offering people fresh produce, coffee and other items.

“Our return to a walk-in market means we can again offer an environment for people to spend some time, get to know their community, and get fresh and local produce,” said Karrington Hamilton, farmers’ market network and advocacy coordinator. “We’re excited to re-open in person, with our vendors returning, and going back to our afternoon hours.”

The market will operate at 221 S. Avenida del Convento in the Mercado District off West Congress Street, west of the freeway.

For information, go to www.communityfoodbank.org/how-we-help/local-food/

