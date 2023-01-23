Foundations offering grants to Tucson nonprofits

The 2023 grant season is in full swing with local foundations offering grants for nonprofits that support everything from the arts, education and the environment to health and marginalized communities.

The Marshall Foundation offers $25,000-plus in annual funding for nonprofits that support educational institutions and wrap-around services for children and youth from early childhood through undergraduate studies in underserved communities. Letters of Intent will be accepted online at MarshallFoundation.com through Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Since its inception in 1930, the foundation has contributed more than $25 million to more than 1,000 nonprofits in Pima County.

Grant Managing Administrator Kay Hoenig said the foundation — which was seeded with money by the University of Arizona’s first women professor, Louis Foucar Marshall — also funds more than $500,000 in scholarships annually to UA students.

The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona is also offering new, unrestricted, multi-year funding through the African American Legacy Fund. The fund focuses on nonprofits supporting the Black and African American community in Southern Arizona, providing up to $10,000 in general operating support. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Feb. 20; find information at cfsaz.org and click on the “grant opportunities” link.

The opportunity to attain multi-year funding is a huge plus for small nonprofits serving Black, Indigenous and People of Color populations that have been philanthropically underfunded in the past, according to Jenny Flynn, President & CEO of the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona.