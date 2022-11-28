GivingTuesday provides easy way to donate to Arizona nonprofits

If you need something to revive you from a food coma or a shopping stupor, GivingTuesday offers the perfect remedy.

On Nov. 29, GivingTuesday is celebrating its 10th anniversary as a global movement of generosity. With a foothold in 80 countries and more than 260 campaigns across the United States, it generated more than $2.7 billion in donations in 2021.

“GivingTuesday is an international day of giving. The intent is for people to give of their time, talent and treasure. Different organizations and nonprofits participate in different ways and it is a time for lots of grassroots community efforts,” said Jennifer Purcell, chief impact officer of the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits. “All sorts of people and organizations come together in both formal and informal ways to serve and to help the community and nonprofits in some way.”

The alliance tracks giving on GivingTuesday through AZgives.org, which provides information and online access to more than 1,000 nonprofits statewide.

“Last year, just shy of $175,000 was donated online on GivingTuesday. We had one person who donated to 80 different nonprofits and another who gave to 35 different groups and spent a total of $150 ... it is about giving what you can to organizations that you are passionate about,” Purcell said.

Purcell emphasized that many Arizona residents also take the opportunity to leverage donor dollars by applying contributions toward the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit, which offers a dollar-for-dollar credit of $400 for single or head-of-household or $800 for married taxpayers filing jointly on Arizona State income taxes for 2022.

The Arizona Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization also allows a credit of up to $500 for single or head-of-households or $1,000 for married taxpayers filing jointly.

“People may potentially receive a tax credit for qualifying nonprofit organizations and I call that ‘the cherry on top,’” Purcell said. “But really, this is about the spirt of giving to those who don’t have as much and about helping organizations that can help those in need.”

The event can also contribute to holiday-match opportunities for some nonprofits, including Habitat for Humanity Tucson.

An anonymous donor has pledged to match donations dollar-for-dollar (up to $350,000 total) until Dec. 31; donations will help fund the 12 Homes for the Holidays project, a subdivision of a dozen homes in Marana. Volunteers are also needed to help with construction of the homes on GivingTuesday and through the end of the year.

“We are thrilled about GivingTuesday and lucky to have so many people in the community who are truly concerned about the horrible housing crisis now,” said Laura Sanchez, director of marketing and communications for Habitat Tucson. “Rents in Tucson have skyrocketed almost 30 percent over the last year and there are so many families really struggling with housing. We are excited to work with our supporters to help bring families home for the holidays.”

Other hands-on giving opportunities are available through Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona, which is seeking volunteers to help deliver 2,000 meals to the elderly and homebound weekly. Mobile Meals utilizes 400 volunteers in the span of a year, according to Chief Executive Officer Robert Jensen.

“We are a simple organization. We are always looking for three things: People who need food delivered; volunteers to deliver the food; and donors to fund the food. We are a three-legged stool,” Jensen said.

GivingTuesday donations to Mobile Meals are also eligible for a dollar-for-dollar match (up to $30,000 total) and Jensen said donations directly impact the ability of many clients to remain independent in their homes.

“Like most nonprofits, we realize about 80% of donations during the month of December, so GivingTuesday is a big day for us,” he said.

The day is significant on several levels for Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson as well, according to Royce Sparks, director of marketing and resource projects.

Monetary donations help support programs and activities for 2.700 youth ages seven to 17 at six club houses citywide during the 2022-2023 school year. The clubhouses also received visits from 20,000 young people last summer. More than 90% of the youth are from families with low incomes and 45% live in single-parent households.

Sparks said the clubs are dedicated to filling a gap between school and home. They provide a positive environment in which kids and teens have access to computers and homework help; programming in science, technology, engineering and math along with the arts and leadership; sports and other activities. The experiences are also designed to foster supportive relationships with peers and caring adults.

Hence, community involvement and volunteerism is vital, according to Sparks.

“If people would like to give of their time and volunteer at our clubhouses, we have some wonderful opportunities,” Sparks said. The clubhouses have holiday events and parties with dinners, game and other festivities, and these are open to all denominations.”

For GivingTuesday this year, Sparks said the organization is placing additional emphasis on reaching out to prospective volunteers.

“The economy doesn’t seem to want to level out right now and if people are feeling the pinch we don’t want them to think they can’t be involved. We foster a culture of volunteerism and inclusion,” Sparks said.