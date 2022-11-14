Gospel Rescue Mission needs donations of turkeys, fixings for public meal

The Gospel Rescue Mission is in urgent need of frozen turkeys and all of the necessary side items to provide a Thanksgiving meal to thousands of people next week.

This 34th annual Thanksgiving banquet will be a hybrid event — guests can choose to either drive-thru and grab a meal and resources to go or choose to eat on-site, at our sit-down banquet.

"We need your help with turkeys, pies … anything to make a turkey dinner," said Lisa Chastain, the CEO of the Gospel Rescue Mission.

The Gospel Rescue Mission has been impacted this year by shortages as well as inflation in common items needed to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving meal, she said.

Chastain also noted that monetary donations are needed.

"Just $3.02 provides a meal and resource box to a person in need," she said.

Donations are being accepted during business hours at the mission's location at 4550 S. Palo Verde Road.

The Thanksgiving meal, on site and to go, will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road.