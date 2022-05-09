 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Green Valley area Rotary Clubs donate $68K for Ukrainian relief efforts

Left to right, ShelterBox USA Ambassador Leo Lawrenson comments as Valle Verde Rotarians Tom Cooke and club President Bill Grantham hold the giant check. Green Valley Rotary Club president Bob Shevlin and incoming Green Valley Rotary club president Phil Noble listen.

 Valle Verde Rotary Club

Green Valley area Rotary Clubs have raised nearly $70,000 for relief efforts in Ukraine.

The Valley Verde, Green Valley and Sahuarita clubs pledged $15,000 and challenged the community to meet or exceed that amount. Within about 30 days the clubs had raised $68,213. The donation drive was helped by the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun and KGVY Radio.

The money will be used to provide shelter kits to Ukrainian refugees. The kits, from ShelterBox USA, come with tents, blankets, tools and other emergency supplies needed by refugees.

In 2015, the Valle Verde Rotary Club helped raised $25,000 that was sent to aid victims of the Nepal earthquake.

