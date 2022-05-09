Green Valley area Rotary Clubs donate $68K for Ukrainian relief efforts

Green Valley area Rotary Clubs have raised nearly $70,000 for relief efforts in Ukraine.

The Valley Verde, Green Valley and Sahuarita clubs pledged $15,000 and challenged the community to meet or exceed that amount. Within about 30 days the clubs had raised $68,213. The donation drive was helped by the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun and KGVY Radio.

The money will be used to provide shelter kits to Ukrainian refugees. The kits, from ShelterBox USA, come with tents, blankets, tools and other emergency supplies needed by refugees.

In 2015, the Valle Verde Rotary Club helped raised $25,000 that was sent to aid victims of the Nepal earthquake.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

