The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 44,033 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 97 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.

We send local kids to weeklong YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout overnight camps, as well as overnight camping at Camp Tatiyee for school-age children and teens with special needs.

Our goal was to raise $238,000 to send up to 700 kids to summer camp. So far, we’ve received 896 donations totaling $183,686 and bills in $210,875 for 565 campers.

We hope to make up part of our deficit with our long-time fundraiser, The Cork Fun Chili Cook Off, on Saturday, Oct. 14, at The Cork, 6320 E. Tanque Verde Road. Local restaurants donate their best chili — most imagined specifically for the event — for the public to sample and judge.

Niki Hoffman, chief marketing and fund development officer for Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, emailed that the Girl Scouts “did see a drop in numbers this year and have found that many other non-profits were also seeing a drop in their camp numbers. Not sure why, but we are hopeful that we will fill up next year. Now that the world is open, many families chose to travel out of state.”

Your contribution to the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund Send A Kid to Camp fund qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.

