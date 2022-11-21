Holiday drives under way for homeless youths, elderly

How to help

Holiday Care Drive by TMC’s We are Champions and Tucson Collaborative Community Care

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Friday, Dec. 9

Where: TMC For Seniors, 2695 N. Craycroft Road.; donation box is inside the door.

Donations are needed for aging and medical clients and clients experiencing homelessness. Requested items include cold weather gear (knit hats & gloves, socks, pocket hand warmers, scarves and coats); rain gear; emergency thermal blankets; nightlights, flashlights and magnifying lights; calendars, planners, stationery and stamps; puzzles and puzzle books; reading glasses; tote bags and canned food (particularly instant oatmeal, canned chicken, peanut butter and pasta). Visit www.tmcaz.com/community/we-are-champions/holiday-care-drive for more information or to make an online donation.

Gifts are also needed for the pediatric ward at Tucson Medical Center, particularly newborns and teens. Most needed are teethers and rattles, washable plastic crib mobiles, infant stimulation toys, small board books, stacking/nesting toys and infant links, activity gyms and play mats. Requested teen items include over-the-door basketball hoops and balls; headphones; models (cars and airplanes); 100, 300 and 500-piece puzzles; magazines and books; Bath & Body Works lotion, scents and other products; University of Arizona gear; gift cards to Starbucks, Target, Dunkin’ donuts and other Walmart; earbuds, chargers, and other phone accessories; arts and crafts kits; sketch pads and tools. Find a complete list www.tmcaz.com/medical-programs/tmc-for-children/donations-for-pediatrics.

Youth On Their Own “Spread the Warmth” holiday campaign

When: Ongoing through Dec. 31

Where: YOTO, 1660 N. Alvernon Way

Youth On Their Own is seeking support for 1,500 homeless and near-homeless youth. Requests include blankets, throws and “comfort food” like canned soup, spaghetti and nonperishables. Also needed are hygiene items, household supplies and other basic needs. A cash campaign is the cornerstone of the drive-in hopes of providing students with the support to graduate from high school. Every donation will be matched dollar-for-dollar by an anonymous donor up to $50,000 total. To make an online donation to support the cause, visit yoto.org.

YOTO is also qualifies for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit, which allows a dollar-for-dollar tax credit of up to $400 for singles and $800 for married couples filing jointly on 2022 Arizona income taxes; consult your tax professional to determine if you qualify.