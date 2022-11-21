Holiday drives under way for homeless youths, elderly

In the midst of Thanksgiving preparations, a veritable feast of shopping deals provide the ideal opportunity to share the holiday spirit with local nonprofits through nontraditional gift drives.
Whether you prefer to support homeless youth or aging seniors and others struggling with medical challenges, you will find a drive or campaign to aid your mission.
Yo
uth On Their Own
Homeless and near-homeless students can benefit from the Youth On Their Own Spread the Warmth Campaign through Dec. 31. The appeal seeks to provide funding to support 1,500 students in their quest to graduate from high school. Every donation will be matched dollar-for-dollar by a YOTO donor up to $50,000 total.
“There is so much need and things are more expensive with inflation, so youth need more support than ever. In addition to the cash appeal, we still need blankets and comfort foods that makes the kids feel warm. We also need basics supplies like hygiene products and food that we get to students in two ways: They can come to our free mini-mall or they can order supplies from our portal and volunteers will deliver them to a school liaison. Transportation is a huge barrier in Tucson and that makes it easier for many of the kids,” said Bethany Neumann, director of development and communications for YOTO.
John Petersavage helps to break down that barrier as a volunteer who delivers supplies to Cholla High School and other local schools.
“This isn’t just a handout. These kids have to be in school and YOTO is very effective at helping them to stay on course,” said Petersavage, who was determined to take YOTO support to the next level when he became general manager of Tucson Subaru six years ago.
In 2015, YOTO became a Hometown Charity for the Subaru Share the Love event. Since then Tucson Subaru has gifted more than $600,000 to the organization; last year alone it donated $100,000. As a Hometown Charity, YOTO can receive $500 (this includes a $250 match from Tucson Subaru) for each new Subaru bought or leased through January 23, 2023. YOTO also receives as a $5 donation for every oil change performed by the Tucson Subaru service department.
“My goal is to get over $1 million donated to YOTO. We want to support them not only during the Share the Love campaign, but by partnering with them 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year,” said Petersavage.
That support — which has also included sponsoring supply drives and opening Tucson Subaru to YOTO meetings and events — has been invaluable, according to Neumann.
“Everyone at Tucson Subaru have been huge supporters of YOTO. We are so grateful for all that they do to support homeless students who want to stay in school and graduate,” said Neumann.
Tucson Collaborative Community Care
Homeless and aging medical clients in need can receive a boost from the Holiday Care Drive sponsored by TMC’s We are Champions and Tucson Collaborative Community Care (TC-3), a joint effort by the City of Tucson Fire Department, Tucson Medical Center and a group of community partners. TC-3 is dedicated to reducing reliance on the emergency medical system and other first responders and preventing non-emergent 911 calls.
“This is a different kind of drive than people usually see. Our clientele doesn’t usually receive as much attention during the holidays and this is a way for us to help lift their spirits and provide them with things they might need,” said Maya Luria, director of community partnership & outreach at TMC.
Luria said that the drive seeks to collect supplies to create 100 care packages for clients; donations are also being accepted for patients on the pediatric ward at TMC. Visit www.tmcaz.com/community/we-are-champions/holiday-care-drive or www.tmcaz.com/medical-programs/tmc-for-children/donations-for-pediatrics for more information.
Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net