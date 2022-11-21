 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Holiday drives under way for homeless youths, elderly

Youth On Their Own volunteer John Petersavage assists with weekly deliveries to schools to provide food and other basic needs for homeless and near-homeless students trying to graduate from high school. YOTO is one of several local nonprofits accepting donations during fundraising campaigns and supply drives this holiday season.

 Youth On Their Own

In the midst of Thanksgiving preparations, a veritable feast of shopping deals provide the ideal opportunity to share the holiday spirit with local nonprofits through nontraditional gift drives.

Whether you prefer to support homeless youth or aging seniors and others struggling with medical challenges, you will find a drive or campaign to aid your mission.

Yo

uth On Their Own

Homeless and near-homeless students can benefit from the Youth On Their Own Spread the Warmth Campaign through Dec. 31. The appeal seeks to provide funding to support 1,500 students in their quest to graduate from high school. Every donation will be matched dollar-for-dollar by a YOTO donor up to $50,000 total.

“There is so much need and things are more expensive with inflation, so youth need more support than ever. In addition to the cash appeal, we still need blankets and comfort foods that makes the kids feel warm. We also need basics supplies like hygiene products and food that we get to students in two ways: They can come to our free mini-mall or they can order supplies from our portal and volunteers will deliver them to a school liaison. Transportation is a huge barrier in Tucson and that makes it easier for many of the kids,” said Bethany Neumann, director of development and communications for YOTO.

John Petersavage helps to break down that barrier as a volunteer who delivers supplies to Cholla High School and other local schools.

“This isn’t just a handout. These kids have to be in school and YOTO is very effective at helping them to stay on course,” said Petersavage, who was determined to take YOTO support to the next level when he became general manager of Tucson Subaru six years ago.

In 2015, YOTO became a Hometown Charity for the Subaru Share the Love event. Since then Tucson Subaru has gifted more than $600,000 to the organization; last year alone it donated $100,000. As a Hometown Charity, YOTO can receive $500 (this includes a $250 match from Tucson Subaru) for each new Subaru bought or leased through January 23, 2023. YOTO also receives as a $5 donation for every oil change performed by the Tucson Subaru service department.

“My goal is to get over $1 million donated to YOTO. We want to support them not only during the Share the Love campaign, but by partnering with them 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year,” said Petersavage.

That support — which has also included sponsoring supply drives and opening Tucson Subaru to YOTO meetings and events — has been invaluable, according to Neumann.

“Everyone at Tucson Subaru have been huge supporters of YOTO. We are so grateful for all that they do to support homeless students who want to stay in school and graduate,” said Neumann.

Tucson Collaborative Community Care

Homeless and aging medical clients in need can receive a boost from the Holiday Care Drive sponsored by TMC’s We are Champions and Tucson Collaborative Community Care (TC-3), a joint effort by the City of Tucson Fire Department, Tucson Medical Center and a group of community partners. TC-3 is dedicated to reducing reliance on the emergency medical system and other first responders and preventing non-emergent 911 calls.

“This is a different kind of drive than people usually see. Our clientele doesn’t usually receive as much attention during the holidays and this is a way for us to help lift their spirits and provide them with things they might need,” said Maya Luria, director of community partnership & outreach at TMC.

Luria said that the drive seeks to collect supplies to create 100 care packages for clients; donations are also being accepted for patients on the pediatric ward at TMC. Visit www.tmcaz.com/community/we-are-champions/holiday-care-drive or www.tmcaz.com/medical-programs/tmc-for-children/donations-for-pediatrics for more information.

Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net

How to help

Holiday Care Drive by TMC’s We are Champions and Tucson Collaborative Community Care

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Friday, Dec. 9

Where: TMC For Seniors, 2695 N. Craycroft Road.; donation box is inside the door.

Donations are needed for aging and medical clients and clients experiencing homelessness. Requested items include cold weather gear (knit hats & gloves, socks, pocket hand warmers, scarves and coats); rain gear; emergency thermal blankets; nightlights, flashlights and magnifying lights; calendars, planners, stationery and stamps; puzzles and puzzle books; reading glasses; tote bags and canned food (particularly instant oatmeal, canned chicken, peanut butter and pasta). Visit www.tmcaz.com/community/we-are-champions/holiday-care-drive for more information or to make an online donation.

Gifts are also needed for the pediatric ward at Tucson Medical Center, particularly newborns and teens. Most needed are teethers and rattles, washable plastic crib mobiles, infant stimulation toys, small board books, stacking/nesting toys and infant links, activity gyms and play mats. Requested teen items include over-the-door basketball hoops and balls; headphones; models (cars and airplanes); 100, 300 and 500-piece puzzles; magazines and books; Bath & Body Works lotion, scents and other products; University of Arizona gear; gift cards to Starbucks, Target, Dunkin’ donuts and other Walmart; earbuds, chargers, and other phone accessories; arts and crafts kits; sketch pads and tools. Find a complete list www.tmcaz.com/medical-programs/tmc-for-children/donations-for-pediatrics.

Youth On Their Own “Spread the Warmth” holiday campaign

When: Ongoing through Dec. 31

Where: YOTO, 1660 N. Alvernon Way

Youth On Their Own is seeking support for 1,500 homeless and near-homeless youth. Requests include blankets, throws and “comfort food” like canned soup, spaghetti and nonperishables. Also needed are hygiene items, household supplies and other basic needs. A cash campaign is the cornerstone of the drive-in hopes of providing students with the support to graduate from high school. Every donation will be matched dollar-for-dollar by an anonymous donor up to $50,000 total. To make an online donation to support the cause, visit yoto.org.

YOTO is also qualifies for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit, which allows a dollar-for-dollar tax credit of up to $400 for singles and $800 for married couples filing jointly on 2022 Arizona income taxes; consult your tax professional to determine if you qualify.

