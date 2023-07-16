The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 43,775 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 97 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.

We send local kids to weeklong YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout overnight camps, as well as overnight camping at Camp Tatiyee for school-age children and teens with special needs.

Our goal is to raise $238,000 to send up to 700 kids to camp. So far, we’ve received 826 donations totaling $172,608, with all camps wrapping up by the end of July. Thanks to an anonymous donation of $25,000 as well as a larger number of donations than normal, we are now only about $65,000 shy of our fundraising goal.

Our June camp scholarships totaled $107,073 for 46 kids to go to Girl Scout camp, 20 kids to Camp Tatiyee and 241 kids to YMCA camp. We haven’t received a June bill from the Boy Scouts. We expect that camps will send us the final bills in the next month.

Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450. We do not share or sell our donor information. Donations are welcome throughout the year. Recent donations include:

Caroline Anderson, $200.

Vourneen Baldwin, in memory of Raymond C. Baldwin, $50.

David Berg, $100.

Peter Bleasby, $100.

Jeanne Clarke, in memory of Ester Scher, $50.

Drew Colenbrander, $104.42.

George R. Cunningham, $100.

Janice Darrell, $100.

Kathleen Dehn, in memory of Mary Ann, $100.

Becky Duncan, $35.

Susan L. Enholm, $100.

Kristina K. Erickson, for Amara, $100.

Terry Fortunato, $52.37.

Anna Gerrity, $250.

Elaine Goetz, $100.

Beth Grindell, $50.

Barbara Hall, $100.

Patricia G. Hammes, $100.

Gayle Hartmann, $200.

Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Hicks, $200.

Arrah Jane Hill, $200.

Steve and Janet Holt, $50.

William Jones, $260.59.

Norma Kindseth, $125.

Barbara Knight, $100.

Dale Lopez, in memory of Sal Andrade, $30.

David McHorney, $100.

Joan Meggitt, with gratitude and in memory of Chick and LaVerne Hawkins, $25.

Mike and Jeannette Pike, $200.

Rosalie Randall, $50.

Marcia E. Rostad, $50.

Salpointe Class of 1967 Lunch Bunchers, $125.

Gayle Siegel, $200.

Marilyn Smith, $100.

Eric Stern, $100.

Stofft family, in honor of Michael Miller, Joe Birrell, Ken Renard, Bruce Nicholas, Conrad Huss, Stan Adams and Arthur Raddatz, $400.

Douglas E. Williams, $200.

Eight anonymous donations totaling $26,366.