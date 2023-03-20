You don’t have to leave the Sonoran Desert to attend an island party: Simply head to the Historic Pima County Courthouse for “Take Me to Ibiza!” Vecinos Block Party on April 15.

"Ibiza is a small Spanish island with big energy that knows how to have fun and the El Rio Vecinos encapsulate the same vibe. That was one of the main reasons behind this year's theme. We are a small but mighty group that works hard to provide a good time for our sponsors and attendees at the ultimate benefit of the youth in our Southern Arizona community,” said Shayla Sandoval, co-chair of the event with Shauna Vasquez.

In the last decade, the annual themed block party staged by the group of young professionals has earned a reputation as both an incredible outdoor gala and a high-powered fundraiser — with a goal this year of raising $175,000 to benefit the El Rio Health Peer Health Navigator Initiative.

The Peer Health Navigator Initiative is a peer-to-peer program that provides teens with reproductive health education and wrap-around resources that can include transportation and telehealth visits with partner organizations.

The program is facilitated by 10 youths, ages 15 to 21, who work at El Rio clinics and provide outreach through community events. Their mission is to educate other teens about reproductive health and associated issues.

“The Vecinos recognize the peer-to-peer program as the next generation becoming promoters of health. The idea of these youth reaching out to their peers was very inspirational: They recognize that these youth leaders could be the Vecinos of the future. We are talking about students, and this education and outreach amplifies their voices. The peer navigators are helping young people to access care and are advocating for healthy lifestyles and healthier communities,” said Brenda Goldsmith, executive director of El Rio Foundation.

The program often serves as a gateway to other resources and health services that students and their families might otherwise not access, according to Anthony Schaefer, a Vecino who is also the current El Rio Health Center Foundation board president.

“The peer-to-peer program has been championed here at El Rio, and there are other community health organizations that are interested in the model and possible replication because it has been so impactful for patients. The beautiful thing about the peer-to-peer model is the patients don’t feel any level of judgement and as such are much more engaged,” said Schaefer, associate broker with Long Realty.

Support of the peer-to-peer work marks a departure for the service organization which has given more than $720,000 to El Rio children’s dental programs since the Vecinos — which means neighbors in Spanish — was founded 10 years ago.

It makes an exciting change as the organization, which is comprised of young professionals ages 25 to 40, moves into its second decade, according to Vecinos President Alexis Chavez.

She emphasized that it is an extremely active and diverse service group “that you don’t join just to put on your resume.”

“Vecinos are such a great mix of people. We have real estate agents, physicians, surgeons, engineers, lawyers, hair stylists, marketing professionals and many more. What really impresses me is how proactive and motivated everyone is and how we continue to grow and develop and morph into an even better group. There is a lot of passion in this group,” said Chavez, team leader of the Alexis Chavez Real Estate Team with Realty Executives Arizona Territory.

Ultimately, Goldsmith said that the Vecinos recognize the connections between reproductive health, mental health and overall wellness.

“The Vecinos are focused on social justice and equitable care and have found that teens share more with other youth about all areas of health. Our navigators can be a conduit to helping with those resources as well,” said Goldsmith.