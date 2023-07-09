The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.
Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 43,468 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 97 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.
We send local kids to weeklong YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout overnight camps, as well as overnight camping at Camp Tatiyee for school-age children and teens with special needs.
Our goal is to raise $238,000 to send up to 700 kids to camp. So far, we’ve received 781 donations totaling $141,735, or just under 60% of our goal, with the last month of camping underway. Our June camp scholarships totaled $107,073 for 46 kids to go to Girl Scout camp, 20 kids to Camp Tatiyee and 241 kids to YMCA camp. We haven’t received a June bill from the Boy Scouts.
People are also reading…
Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450. We do not share or sell our donor information. Donations are welcome throughout the year. Recent donations include:
John Aronson, $50.
Betsy Bartelt, $26.34.
Jeff Berry, $26.34.
Blackbaud Giving Fund, $208.54.
John Campagne, in memory of Ellen Hultgren, $100.
Cheri Carroll, $104.42.
Arthur Dixon, $100.
Esther Dresp, $100.
Anita Fonte, $52.37.
Mona Gentz, $105.
Mark Grushka, in memory of Lila Grushka, $52.37.
Lydia Hursh, $100.
Claude Janus, $104.42.
Mark Jarecki $1,000.
Ken and Jane Kalina, $112.75
Alfred Luckau, $50.
Maura Mack, in honor of Russell R. Noon, $100.
Janet Martin, $100.
David and Merry Mungo, $160.
Georgianna Murphy, in memory of Terrence Murphy, LTC USAF, $421.
Sara and Michael Mussman, $100.
Ron Nelson, $50.
William Ryan, $52.37.
Charles Sanner, $500.
B.J. Shultz, $400.
Gilda Terrazas, $104.42.
Three anonymous donations totaling $408.84.