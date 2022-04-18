Kino Rotary donates $500 to First Tee-Tucson

The Tucson Kino Rotary Club recently presented a $500 donation to First Tee-Tucson, a program that helps empower children through golf.
The $500 check donation was raised at the Kino Rotary’s 2021 annual golf tournament. This year's tournament is scheduled for Oct. 1, 2022.
First Tee is a youth development organization that enables kids to build character by integrating the game of golf with a life-skills curriculum. The program focuses on active learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence and resilience to participants. Kids can participate in programs at several Tucson area golf courses.
For more information about the First Tee-Tucson, go online to firstteetucson.org