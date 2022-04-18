 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kino Rotary donates $500 to First Tee-Tucson

From left to right, Kino Rotary president Dennis Bergquist, First Tee-Tucson executive director Judy McDermott and Kino members David Fawcett and Raul Bejarano.

 Courtesy of Kino Rotary

The Tucson Kino Rotary Club recently presented a $500 donation to First Tee-Tucson, a program that helps empower children through golf.

The $500 check donation was raised at the Kino Rotary’s 2021 annual golf tournament. This year's tournament is scheduled for Oct. 1, 2022.

First Tee is a youth development organization that enables kids to build character by integrating the game of golf with a life-skills curriculum. The program focuses on active learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence and resilience to participants. Kids can participate in programs at several Tucson area golf courses.

For more information about the First Tee-Tucson, go online to firstteetucson.org

