Longtime volunteer honored by Ronald McDonald House

It is truly a labor of love: For almost half her life, Judy Goddard has been a volunteer for Ronald McDonald House Charities Southern Arizona.

“They call the Ronald McDonald House ‘the house that love built,’ and I see love all around me,” said Goddard, 83, who received the Governor’s Volunteer Service Lifetime Achievement Award last week for devotion that has resulted in more than 10,000 volunteer hours over the last 34 years.

Goddard began volunteering just six years after the Tucson Ronald McDonald House opened in its original location on Speedway. She supported the house through several renovations and through the 2004 move to the newly built location at 2155 E. Allen Road. Over the years, she has filled a variety of roles ranging from house manager and kitchen manager to receptionist, housekeeper, taxi driver, and fundraiser, but her favorite job is simply assisting house guests — which average 12 to 15 families or 25 to 35 guests weekly — in any way possible.

“I really, really enjoy meeting all the families that come through the door. Being able to talk to them and encourage them during their hard times and rejoice with them in their happy times just means so much,” said Goddard.

The mother of five and grandmother of nine emphasized that the families have taught her a great deal about people and about herself.

“Just by being with these families, I think, ‘Oh my goodness. I never had to go through anything like this. What would I do in those circumstances?’ These are exceptional individuals. I have learned a lot from them and try to apply that to myself and my life. I see their strength, their compassion for their children and their love for family, and it is a beautiful thing,” she said.

Goddard emphasized that she is grateful to work with the talented staff and hundreds of generous volunteers each year who support guests while their children are in the hospital or receiving hospital treatment.

“I have observed so many volunteers and different groups over the years — the groups who make quilts for guests and people who make dinners for families and so many other people — and the one thing that sticks out is that they care: They all care for others,” she said.

She believes that philosophy makes the Ronald McDonald House a home away from home for guests.

“We do our best to make the house a home. We get families from all different economic situations, and lots of them have never been in a place like the Ronald McDonald House. When we show them to their rooms, it is inspiring to look at their faces: They are overwhelmed,” she said.

For her part, Goddard plans to continue her twice-weekly volunteering, which she thinks is mentally, emotionally and physically beneficial for people of every age.

“It is just such a good place, and I feel like I have a place there. I don’t know what I would do if I didn’t do this,” she said.

Goddard’s continued commitment is priceless, according to Kate Maguire Jensen, president and CEO of RMHC Southern Arizona.

“How many people volunteer for 34 years? What Judy has done is absolutely amazing. Someone asked her last week when she received her award if she plans on retiring, and she said, ‘Absolutely not!’ She represents the heart of our House, and this is part of her family,” said Jensen.

RMHC of Southern Arizona is powered by more than 5,000 volunteer hours each year, paired with support from local McDonald’s owner-operators and community donations, which represent 85% of funding, according to Jensen.

“In order to ensure that everything is free for families, we continue to raise money dollar by dollar from the community,” said Jensen.

