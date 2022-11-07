More thank you’s for helping us send kids to camp

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 43,468 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 97 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.

We send local kids to weeklong YMCA, Boy Scout or Girl Scout overnight or virtual camps, and virtual and overnight Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs.

This is our 75th year of raising money to help local boys and girls do more and be more. So far, we’ve received 960 donations totaling $156,809 and helped pay for 387 local boys and girls to go to camp.

Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.

Donations are welcome throughout the year. We do not share or sell our donor information.

Recent donations include:

Linza Bethea, $40.

Debbie and George Carlson, in loving memory of Capt. Ken Johnson, Tucson Police Department, love you forever, $100.

Mark Collins, $200.

Rita Eisenman, in memory of Stephen and Carla Eisenman, $100.

Michael Harris, in honor and memory of Ken Johnson, $100.

Leslie Hawkins, $100.

Jerry Lapin, in memory of Anne Lapin, $118.

Jody Mallie, $20.

Larry and Virginia Mann, in memory of Ted James, $25.

William and Mindy Ouyang, in memories of Engene, Hong-Hse, Ruiten and Li-Chiao Ouyang, $800.

Robert Petersen, $100.

Grace M. Starmer, $50.

Peter Stewart, in honor of Ken Johnson, $50.

Paul Tang, $200.

Ann Wright, $600.

Two anonymous donations totaling $100.