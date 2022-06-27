Nonprofit aims to get donations of 10K jars of peanut butter

Interfaith Community Services is looking to restock its food banks in July with the fifth annual Peanut Butter Party food drive.

From July 1 through July 31, ICS is asking the community to contribute 10,000 jars of peanut butter to help replenish its food bank supply through the end of the year. In an average month ICS gives out about 2,000 jars of peanut butter.

The Peanut Butter Party food drive addresses a pressing need created by summer break. Families must provide additional meals for their children when schools are closed. Many children eat both breakfast and lunch at school. ICS fills the summer meal gap, but help is needed to provide this versatile food staple.

“Peanut butter is enjoyed by people of all ages and kids can easily make a meal with it. A 16-ounce jar of peanut butter goes a long way to feed a family of four, plus it can stay fresh for months.” says Tim Kromer, ICS director of outreach and partnerships. “It’s also packed with protein and healthy nutrients, making it a great item to put in every bag of food we give.”

The Peanut Butter Party began as a donation drive in ICS’s 120 partnering faith communities. Now, five years after its inception and with a growing need, the event is being extended to the entire community. Anyone can organize a Peanut Butter Party drive, then bring the proceeds to one of the ICS food banks.

Donated peanut butter (14–16 oz. jars) will be accepted at the two ICS food banks from July 1 through Aug. 5: the Northwest Food Bank at 2820 W. Ina Road and the Eastside Food Bank at 8701 E. Old Spanish Trail. They are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information visit icstucson.org/peanut-butter-party.

