Organizations team up to provide medical respite center for homeless

The Gospel Rescue Mission is teaming with Catholic Community Services to offer medical respite care to the homeless at the Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road.

A groundbreaking was held this month for the Medical Respite Center for men and women experiencing homelessness.

The center will provide post-hospital services to persons experiencing homelessness who are injured or ill and have no place to recover because they have no place to live. The program in Tucson will be done in partnership with El Rio Health Center (providing medical care), Catholic Community Services (providing housing and supportive services), Gospel Rescue Mission (managing partner and facilitator of services to the homeless), and the HS Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity (providing the location for the new facility).

“At Gospel Rescue Mission, we believe in a holistic approach to the issue of homelessness. There is never one reason a person becomes homeless or remains homeless, and we can’t possibly address every need a person may have without collaboration. We’re thrilled to be able to offer this needed service to our guests as they continue their journey from homeless to wholeness,” said Lisa Chastain, CEO of the Gospel Rescue Mission

Catholic Community Services’ 15,000-square-foot facility includes housing for 10 women and 36 men in a multi-room setting and two private rooms for palliative or private care. The common area will include a group therapy space, activity areas, dining areas, outside space, a serving kitchen, and an interfaith chapel/quiet room for workshop services and meetings.

Because maintaining relationships with pets is important to health and healing, the center will also have a pet play area to accommodate patients’ pets. Additional spaces include staff areas, storage, showers and laundry.

It is estimated that the respite center will serve more than 1,500 men and women experiencing homelessness annually.

