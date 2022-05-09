Pantano Rotary Club raising funds for portable shelters in Ukraine

In an effort to shelter Ukrainian refugees, Pantano Rotary Club is thinking out of the box.

The 17-member Rotary Club welcomes Tucsonans to join in the cause by supporting ShelterBox, a Rotarian project that provides portable shelter and essential supplies for those in need.

Each ShelterBox is comprised of a plastic container that holds a tent, sleeping supplies, tools, a water purifier and cooking supplies for up to 10 people. ShelterBoxes for Ukrainian refugees also include warm coats, thermal blankets, solar lights, hygiene kits and tools.

“Obviously we are extremely concerned about what is happening to the people in Ukraine. Even though many refugees get away safely, it will be devastating for them. They take basically what is on their backs. We have ShelterBox distribution locations in several countries outside of Ukraine so these people will get the items they desperately need wherever they end up,” said Sandy Goodsite, who has been a member of Pantano Rotary for 17 years.

Created by a Rotarian in the United Kingdom in 2000, ShelterBox was originally developed as emergency support for areas devastated by natural disasters.

“They realized when there was an earthquake or something, people were left with nowhere to live. They have been doing ShelterBox for years now, so if there is a natural disaster they can run in immediately to help. They have taken boxes up mountains and into all kinds of remote locations for people in need. It is really amazing,” said Goodsite.

Since the war against Ukraine started, the Pantano Rotary Foundation has funded four ShelterBoxes for refugees at the cost of $1,000 per box. The club welcomes public donations in any amount to support the effort.

All contributions will be pooled to fund more Shelterboxes.

Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net

How to help For more information about Pantano Rotary or the ShelterBox project, send an email to Sandy Goodsite at sandygoodsite@hotmail.com. Checks can be sent to: Pantano Rotary Foundation, 1517 N. Wilmot Road, P.O. Box 76, Tucson, AZ 85712

