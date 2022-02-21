 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pima Council on Aging SHIP office offers Medicare presentation

Is age 65 on the horizon for you or someone you love? Or are you thinking about changing your current healthcare plan and want to compare benefits and costs?

Pima Council on Aging’S (PCOA) SHIP office is presenting a free presentation coming up next week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, via Zoom link.

Whether a birthday or review of Medicare plan options is the motivation, it’s the perfect opportunity to explore the important healthcare decisions for this stage of life.

SHIP is PCOA’s affiliation with the State of Arizona Health Insurance Counseling Program.

If you go

Medicare: What it covers and when and how to sign up, or change to a new healthcare plan. A 3-hour in-depth workshop followed by a 1 hour Q&A session is presented by PCOA SHIP staff trained by the Arizona SHIP to provide accurate, unbiased information about Medicare to adults and caregivers. Join via Zoom to learn how Medicare works, when to enroll, what options you have and where to get help.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; followed by a 1 hour Q&A session, via Zoom

Zoom Link: pcoa.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/UM-flyer-for-GVR-Feb-2022.pdf

For more information, contact PCOA SHIP at 520-546-2011 or email ship@pcoa.org

