Pima Council on Aging SHIP office offers Medicare presentation

Is age 65 on the horizon for you or someone you love? Or are you thinking about changing your current healthcare plan and want to compare benefits and costs?

Pima Council on Aging’S (PCOA) SHIP office is presenting a free presentation coming up next week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, via Zoom link.

Whether a birthday or review of Medicare plan options is the motivation, it’s the perfect opportunity to explore the important healthcare decisions for this stage of life.

SHIP is PCOA’s affiliation with the State of Arizona Health Insurance Counseling Program.