Pima Federal Credit Union raises $60K for 3 groups

Pima Federal Credit Union raised $60,000 for area nonprofits with its 9th Annual Pima Federal Golf Classic.

The event, held on May 5, 2022, at the Golf Club at Dove Mountain, hosted 132 golfers and included a live raffle and silent auction.

The following three local organizations were selected as the beneficiaries of the signature fundraising event: Literacy Connects, Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation, and Greater Tucson Fire Foundation.

Pima Federal will provide each of these organizations with a $20,000 donation to help further their mission of providing vital resources and support in our community.

Pima Federal President and CEO, Eric Renaud stated, “Hosting the Golf Classic is something we look forward to each year. It is our opportunity to hold a first-class event that is both enjoyable for our participants and supports our community by raising money for these great organizations. We are so grateful to our golfers, sponsors, and partners who helped to make this event a success.”

Since the Golf Classic was established in 2013, a total of $547,500 has been raised to directly benefit the community.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

