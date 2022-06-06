Public can vote on 'Canstruction' sculptures at Park Place Mall

Thousands of cans of food have been turned into creative sculptures such as a cactus, a gila monster, a rattlesnake and an electric vehicle charging station in this year’s Canstruction event at Park Place Mall.

Local architecture and engineering firms built their structures in the center court of the mall. The build event, which raises funds for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, took place over the weekend at the mall, but the displays will be up until June 18.

The public can vote for their favorite sculpture until June 14. You can vote at communityfoodbank.org/canstruction when you donate to the Community Food Bank.

The sculpture winning the most votes will receive the People’s Choice Award.

Competing teams in Canstruction follow rules and guidelines to assemble the canned food sculptures, with limits on how many other materials may be used to complete the structure. The sculptures will be taken down June 18.

All cans of food used in the contest will be donated to the Community Food Bank and distributed to people in the region.

