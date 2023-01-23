Rialto's foundation hosts Clue game fundraiser at theater

If you go

What: Rialto Theatre Foundation’s ninth annual Fundraising Gala: Clue — It’s Not Just a Game Anymore

When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

Cost: $100 per person

Notes: Festivities at the themed party include food tastings by 15 restaurants; samplings of beer, wine, spirits and tea; hosting and live entertainment by Tempest DuJour of Rue Paul’s Drag Race; billiards; dance hits spun by Future Syndicate; and a live Clue game in which each part of the theater offers a clue to a riddle. Attendees who guess correctly are entered into a drawing to win $200 for Rialto shows and $50 at the R Bar. A silent auction offers more than 100 items (bid online at bidpal.net/rialto23). A live auction begins at 7:15 p.m.

More info: For information or to purchase tickets to the event, visit www.rialtotheatre.com/rialto-theatres-fundraising-gala/ or call 520-740-1000.