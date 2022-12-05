Several toy drives aim to make holidays cheerful for area kids

If you want to spread cheer for children in need this holiday season, toy and donation drives provide plenty of convenient opportunities to join Santa’s squad.
The Miracle En El Barrio will celebrate 20 years of gifting toys to children in South Tucson at the holiday party from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 23, at St. John’s Church, 602 W. Ajo. Free toys will be provided for children ages newborn to 14, along with music, food, visits with Santa and “overall holiday spirit.” No pre-registration is required to attend the event.
“We are thrilled that we have been able to provide holiday toys to kids on an annual basis for the past Tucson 20 years: We feel extremely blessed to do this for the community. We have given away more than 38,000 toys and Miracle En El Barrio has evolved into the largest private toy donation event in Tucson,” said Nathan Baker, vice president of marketing and product at Nova Home Loans.
People are also reading…
Baker said more than 2,100 toys were distributed last year and they are expecting to gift even more this year. Many of the toys are collected through “Stuff the Big Red Bus” at the Fourth Avenue Street Fair this weekend, but donations of new, unwrapped toys are also accepted at Nova Home Loan locations citywide.
“We just want to be able to make an impact on these children’s lives,” said Baker.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army of Tucson and Southern Arizona is expanding its impact this year by providing gifts for children up to age 17.
“We used to take gifts for kids up to age 12, but this year we decided to increase the age to 17. There are lots of 13 to 17-year-olds who are literally kids and they still need gifts for the holidays. We are just trying to do the best we can for the people in the area we serve,” said Captain Christopher Kim, city coordinator for the Salvation Army Tucson.
Kim is hopeful that the upcoming Stuff the Bus for the Salvation Army will result in the toys and gifts necessary to support children from 1,600 families at a time when inflation is making it hard for many families to make ends meet. Gifts for teens — sports equipment, electronics, bath sets, and gift cards — are especially needed.
Aviva Children’s Services
Aviva Children’s Services is doing its part to support more than 2,000 children in foster care with its annual Holiday Toy Drive through Friday, Dec. 9. Toys from the drive will be paired with handmade quilts, a book or puzzle, a stuffed animal courtesy of Tucson Roadrunners, and other items personalized to each child.
The gifts are often the only holiday presents many of the children receive, according to Dina Scalone, Chief External Relations Officer for Easterseals Blake Foundation and Aviva Children’s Services.
“We have lots of kinship families in foster care in Pima County, so kids go to family members who may not have been expecting them. Suddenly they have an extra kid for the holidays and family is often in a little bit of a crisis, so it is great to be able to provide these gifts,” Scalone said.
Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net