Several toy drives aim to make holidays cheerful for area kids

How to help

What: Miracle En El Barrio Stuff the Big Red Bus

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 11.

Where: Fourth Avenue Street Fair in front of O’Malley’s on Fourth Avenue, 247 N. 4th Ave.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys will be collected for the 20th Annual Miracle En El Barrio, which seeks to provide free toys for at least 2,500 children in need in South Tucson. Toys or monetary contributions can also be dropped from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday, Dec. 21, at NOVA Home Loan locations at Corporate Center, 6245 E. Broadway, Suite 400; River Branch, 1650 E. River Road, Suite 108; Sunrise Branch, 3300 E. Sunrise Dr., Suite 050; Northwest Branch, 6893 N. Oracle Road, Suite 121; and NOVA Financial and Insurance offices at 1630 E. River Road, Suites 120 and 212. Monetary donations made payable to “Miracle En El Barrio” can also be sent to:

NOVA Home Loans, 6245 E. Broadway, Suite 400, Tucson, AZ 85711

Stuff the Bus for the Salvation Army

When: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

Where: Walmart, 7150 E. Speedway.

The Salvation Army is hoping to collect new, unwrapped toys, board games and bikes for at least 4,000 youths ages 17 and under. For more information, or to make an online donation, visit the website at www.salvationarmytucson.org.

Aviva Children’s Services Holiday Toy Drive

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 9.

Where: Aviva Children’s Services, 153 S. Plumer Ave.

Aviva Children’s Services hopes to collect at least 2,600 toys and gifts for children ages newborn to 18 in foster care in Pima, Cochise, Santa Cruz, and Yuma counties. Donations can also be dropped off on Monday, Dec. 12, and Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 E Broadway. You can also donate via online shopping at Target and Amazon by visiting www.target.com/gift-registry/gift/2022avivaholidaydrive and a.co/diiJDhU.

Visit www.avivatucson.org/toy-drive/ for more information.

If you prefer to make a cash donation to benefit the cause, you can drop by Mr. An’s Holiday Donation Drive from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Mr. An’s Teppanyaki Steak + Seafood, 6091 N. Oracle Road.