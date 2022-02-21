 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Small but mighty Rotary Club of Marana raises funds with Tour de Cookie

Small but mighty Rotary Club of Marana raises funds with Tour de Cookie

The Rotary Club of Marana’s Tour de Cookie (pictured in 2020) will return this year after a hiatus due to COVID-19. The family-friendly bike ride, which features 12 cookie stops with free cookies for participants along the Chuck Huckleberry Loop, will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, at Rillito Raceway Park, 4502 N. First Ave. For more information, visit http://rotarytourdecookie.org.

 Rotary Club of Marana

The Rotary Club of Marana has baked up a unique opportunity for foodies to combine fitness, fun and philanthropy with the Fourth Annual Tour De Cookie at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 5.

The 35-mile non-competitive bike ride, which starts and ends at the Rillito River Raceway Park Farmer’s Market and continues along the Chuck Huckleberry Loop bike path, is highlighted by 12 cookie booths that each offer free cookies for riders.

“The Tour de Cookie is so much fun. It is one of the reasons that I ended up joining the Rotary Club of Marana. I thought it was just a great idea and a great way to get involved. I guess you could say that I was lured in by the cookies and great people,” said Laura Clymer, who joined the club in 2019 and is now president-elect.

Rotary’s motto of “Service above Self” appealed to Clymer, a local worker’s compensation attorney who represents injured workers.

“Most Rotarians would say that we believe in giving back to the community, whether through local, national or international projects: That is a common bond that we share,” Clymer said.

She emphasized that the reach of the “small but mighty” 17-member club is impressive: It has helped with projects ranging from construction of a school and playground in Natabayengwe, Zimbabwe, to renovation of an assisted living facility in Mexico in partnership with the San Carlos Rotary Club. The club has also supported economic development of a village in Cameroon, lifting residents from poverty to prosperity through development of gardens and cottage industries.

“Rotary recognizes that the ties that bind us extend beyond our local communities and beyond our country and around the world. We are all bound together by this vision and have a commitment to lift each other up regardless of where people live,” Clymer said.

On the local front, the club assists with diverse projects such as food distribution for the Community Food Bank of Marana and home renovations for veterans. Additionally, it has built a play and exploratory area for children with special needs, gifted backpacks to students and supplied special air filtration systems for classrooms in Marana Unified School District. Other community service projects include Handbags for Hope for victims of domestic violence; support of families during the holidays; and construction of a Peace Garden in Crossroads at Silverbell District Park. The garden features Peace Poles inscribed with “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in different languages including English, Spanish, Hebrew, Mandarin Chinese and Tohono O’odham.

“One Rotary area of focus is to provide sitting spaces for people to pause and reflect about ways to bring peace into our individual communities. The hope is that if we put enough Peace Poles around the world, we will promote peace in a quiet way: It signifies Rotary’s wish for a world at peace, which we desperately need,” said Clymer.

The club hopes to raise at least $8,000 through the Tour de Cookie, which was primarily organized by Rotarian Dan Contorno. The family-friendly event allows riders to easily join or leave the Chuck Huckleberry Loop and adjust the distance of their rides. Brian Vance, owner of Catalina Brewing Company, is happy to support the effort.

“We are the bicycle-themed brewery in town — located right off of the Loop — and everyone likes cookies, and Rotary is such a good charity: It is a win-win for everyone,” said Vance, who became involved several years ago by providing beer-based cookies.

This year he is considering several options, from chocolate chip cookies which “are everyone’s favorite” to Girl Scout Cookies, which also support another nonprofit. In fact, the business sometimes offers Girl Scout Cookie and Beer Pairings at the brewery at 6918 N. Camino Martin in Marana.

Ultimately, Vance said that it is gratifying to support various charities through his business — including a holiday clothing drive in which clothing is delivered by bicycle to homeless people citywide on Christmas Day.

“Marana has been really good to us since day one. It is a real community and it feels good to be part of that community. Helping to support their causes is a priority,” he said.

Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net

If you go

What: Rotary Club of Marana’s Fourth Annual Tour de Cookie

When: 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 5

Where: Rillito Raceway Park, 4502 N. First Ave.

Cost: $40 per person, and teams of 10 or more are $35 per person; kids 12 and under ride free with a paid adult

More: The event features a 35 mile non-competitive bike ride along the Chuck Huckleberry Loop bike path with 12 cookie stations along the route that are sponsored by local businesses and community organizations. Riders enjoy free cookies at each station and costumes and bike decorations are encouraged. Cookie sponsors include Catalina Brewing Company; CHASSE Building Team; Christina Chestnut Omni Homes International; Continental Ranch Pet Clinic; Culinary Arts Canyon Del Oro High School; Dooling Insurance Agency; Felicia’s Farm; Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Tucson/Marana; Janice Meyer and Family; Oro Valley Bicycles; Pedego Electric Bikes Tucson/Oro Valley and Culinary Arts & Baking JTED at Mountain View High School. All proceeds benefit the Rotary Club of Marana local, national and international projects. To register in advance, or for more information, visit rotarytourdecookie.org. Registration is also available on the day of the event.

The Rotary Club of Marana welcomes new members; for more information, visit maranarotary.org.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for taking a rest to increase productivity and effectiveness

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News