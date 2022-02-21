Small but mighty Rotary Club of Marana raises funds with Tour de Cookie

The Rotary Club of Marana has baked up a unique opportunity for foodies to combine fitness, fun and philanthropy with the Fourth Annual Tour De Cookie at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 5.

The 35-mile non-competitive bike ride, which starts and ends at the Rillito River Raceway Park Farmer’s Market and continues along the Chuck Huckleberry Loop bike path, is highlighted by 12 cookie booths that each offer free cookies for riders.

“The Tour de Cookie is so much fun. It is one of the reasons that I ended up joining the Rotary Club of Marana. I thought it was just a great idea and a great way to get involved. I guess you could say that I was lured in by the cookies and great people,” said Laura Clymer, who joined the club in 2019 and is now president-elect.

Rotary’s motto of “Service above Self” appealed to Clymer, a local worker’s compensation attorney who represents injured workers.

“Most Rotarians would say that we believe in giving back to the community, whether through local, national or international projects: That is a common bond that we share,” Clymer said.