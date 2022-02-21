The Rotary Club of Tucson and Tucson Classics Car Show exceed their pledge to Pima JTED

The Rotary Club of Tucson (RCoT) achieved 100 years of Service Above Self as an active member of the Tucson community in 2021. The Club, the oldest Rotary Club in Tucson with more than 240 active members, represents a wide breadth of our community leaders who have dedicated countless hours towards community service over the decades and donated close to $5 million dollars to Southern Arizona non-profits, and in the 15-year history of the Tucson Classics Car Show, over $2.2 million dollars have been donated to our community from the proceeds.

This past year, the Rotary Club of Tucson Foundation selected Pima JTED as the sole beneficiary of the funds raised through the efforts of the Rotary Club of Tucson Centennial Celebration Committee and the 15th Annual Tucson Classics Car Show. A donation goal was set in 2020 to help Pima JTED build their new Innovative Learning Center @ The Bridges of $250,000.

Even though the 14th Annual Tucson Classics Car Show was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Club proceeded with the raffle ticket sales and was able to donate the first installment to Pima JTED of $74,042 from those raffle ticket sales. A great start toward reaching the donation pledge of $250,000.