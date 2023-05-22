T-town is about to become funky town.

If you are looking for an opportunity to boogie, you will find it at Treasures for TIHAN — Disco in the Desert at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5.

The Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network (TIHAN) will celebrate the return to an in-person signature fundraiser with groovy dancing, food, fun and music at Desert Diamond Casino.

“What we really wanted to do is get the community, TIHAN folks, volunteers and donors together in a fun, social atmosphere. Whether you want to dance or just enjoy the atmosphere, Disco in the Desert at Desert Diamond will lend itself to an amazing celebration,” said Scott Blades, executive director of the nonprofit comprised of almost 50 faith communities dedicated to providing support for those living with HIV/AIDS.

TIHAN is focused on creating social connections between people while providing services and support for CarePartners (the term for people living with HIV/AIDS who receive TIHAN services). Approximately two-thirds of these are seniors; many are long-term survivors who have seen their generation decimated by AIDS prior to medications that reduced the impact of HIV on the immune system. Almost all are on fixed incomes living in poverty. Support includes CarePackages consisting of toiletries, cleaning and household supplies, paper items and other basic necessities.

Much of the support is provided by Link Specialists (trained volunteers who interface with CarePartners). TIHAN also offers the popular Poz Cafe, a monthly lunch and social program that recently returned to in-person status.

The organization has experienced record demand for these services over the past three years while also losing 75 percent of its vital volunteer base, similar to attrition that many nonprofits suffered during the pandemic.

“Like many nonprofits, it has been challenging trying to serve more people with fewer folks under stressful conditions, but we made it through and are gradually moving toward in-person events and programs. Our CarePartners and Link Specialists are so grateful we are able to gather again safely. Peer connections are so important after three years of isolation and the resulting depression. Our programs work to counter that,” Blades said.

Countering loneliness is a priority for TIHAN, according to Cheryl Muller, who has volunteered on several CareTeams and assists with the silent auction for Treasures.

“Individuals living with HIV still tend to have a stigma surrounding them and sometimes they don’t get the type of family support or other support they might need. The support, education and outreach by TIHAN is really important and valuable work,” Muller said.

That outreach continues through fundraising events, programs and faith communities.

Arlan Colton, a member of Congregation M’kor Hayim, is treasurer of the board of directors for TIHAN. He said that his synagogue has played an active role in supporting the Poz Cafe in partnership with other congregations.

“It is so rewarding and provides another connection that draws me to TIHAN. The cool thing is that you do this because it is the right thing to do, not because anyone uses it as grounds for proselytizing or converting someone to their belief system. It is entirely people helping people,” Colton said.

The sense of community also appeals to volunteer Jess Losoya, vice president at Amity Foundation, whose culinary arts team prepares meals for the Poz Cafe. Losoya, who is married to Blades, began volunteering with Treasures for TIHAN while searching for an opportunity to give back.

“It was really uplifting and I knew this was a place I wanted to get involved. They were not only doing good work, but were having fun while doing it,” Losoya said.

His involvement quickly grew into something more.

“TIHAN always puts an emphasis on encouraging people to know their HIV status. In the past, when people were diagnosed with HIV, they looked at it as a death sentence. Today there are advanced treatments and care that allow people to live long and productive lives with HIV. The support that TIHAN provides pushed me to want to be tested myself. Even though the test turned out negative for HIV, it is reassuring to know that there are places like TIHAN where people can find support during moments like this,” Losoya said.

TIHAN provides a shoulder to lean on for those who might not otherwise have that while facing the fear of HIV testing and possible diagnosis.

“It is not just about knowing the facts, but about being there and offering a listening ear: It is about welcoming a community that is already feeling ostracized. We all have a role to play in improving our corner of the world. We may not be elites or celebrities with resources at our disposal, but each of us can make a difference in our way,” Losoya said.