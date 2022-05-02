Tohono Chul Park offers free admission, family events May 7

Tohono Chul will offer free admission to the park and family events from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, as part of the GO Public Gardens Community Day.

This is the first time Tohono Chul, at 7366 N. Paseo del Norte near West Ina Road, has offered the event.

GO Public Gardens is an annual initiative by the American Public Gardens Association to encourage people to visit public gardens in their city and while they travel.

Activities include:

Mr. Nature’s Music Garden from noon to 1 p.m. in the performance garden. Mr. Nature in a fun and interactive playgroup designed to build and strengthen foundations for positive social interaction through song, dance, interpretive music, instrument fun, storytelling and art.

Desert Players perform from 9:30 to 10 a.m. in the garden pavilion. The Desert Players is a pantomime group made up of Tohono Chul volunteers and docents.

Build a native bee habitat from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the garden pavilion. Help build a house for bees and take it home with you.

Paint With a yucca paintbrush from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the garden pavilion. Paint with a paintbrush made from yucca and take your own paintbrush home.

Plant a seed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the children’s ramada. Take home your seed planted in a biodegradable planter.

Make an insect antenna from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the garden pavilion. Make an insect antenna with some pipe cleaners, pom poms and a little creativity.

Tohono Chul is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to enrich people’s lives by connecting them with the wonders of nature, art and culture in the Sonoran Desert region and inspiring wise stewardship of the natural world.

For information about the event, visit tohonochul.org/community-day/ or call 520-742-6455.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

