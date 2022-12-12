Toy drives seek donations for school kids, pediatric hospital

Christmas is less than two weeks away, but it’s not too late to put your Santa hat on and help kids in need this holiday season.

For the 11th consecutive year, the Fraternal Order of Eagles #180 is collecting donations of toys and canned food to benefit children and families in need from TUSD, Amphitheater and Sunnyside school districts as well as children in foster, adoptive and kinship care.

The group seeks to provide toys and food boxes for 100 families, according to Charlene Gutierrez, chairman of the board of trustees for the FOE.

Gutierrez said families are identified as high need through the schools and while toys are needed to provide a holiday celebration, food boxes are also particularly important when children are out of school for the holidays.

“There are so many families in great need, and we try not to say, ‘No,’ to anyone. We want to provide food and toys for all the kids from each family since many kids in school have siblings at home,” said Gutierrez.

Donations of toys or canned food can be dropped at FOE #180, 1530 N. Stone Ave., by Saturday, Dec. 17; or call (520) 271-3997 for items to be picked up.