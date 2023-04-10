Supporters of the Autism Society of Southern Arizona envision a world in which autistic joy is the rule and not the exception.

They hope to bring that concept to fruition at the nonprofit’s annual fundraiser, All In for Autism, on Saturday, April 15, at Rillito Racetrack, 4502 N. First Ave.

“There is a baseline communication difference between people who are on the spectrum and those who aren’t. It is really magical when a room of autistic people come together and communicate: You get to witness autistic joy. The joy is so authentic and beautiful and pure, and anytime we can create opportunities for autistic joy, it makes the world better. We love to see people have a place where they can feel connected and accepted,” said Kate Elliott, executive director of Autism Society of Southern Arizona.

That connection is increasingly important. A March 2023 study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found the prevalence of autism has increased from one in 44 amongst 8-year-old children to one in 36. The data stems from 11 communities in the Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network, including Arizona locations.

“Autism is more prevalent and my assumption is that is due to better diagnosis and increased awareness and access to information. This is also the first time the CDC has included girls in the study. Statistics showed a rate of 1% of the population for girls and 4% of the population for boys. And, for the first time, minorities were diagnosed at higher rates than white children,” said Elliott.

In spite of the increase in diagnosis rates, a second report found that early autism detection had been disrupted by COVID-19, with 4-year-old children in the network less likely to have an evaluation or be identified with autism than 8-year-old children when they were the same age.

Elliott and other supporters are hopeful that events such as All In for Autism will help to counter the negative impact of COVID and encourage early diagnosis and intervention.

“We always encourage families to seek diagnosis because that gives them access to resources. Some parents worry about labels and being judged but a diagnosis helps to guide you and assists with navigating resources so that you can get the support your child needs,” said Laura Valenzuela, a speech language pathologist and board member with the Autism Society of Southern Arizona who is coordinating the upcoming event.

Valenzuela said that research has shown that early intervention is key to building important developmental skills during the first five years of life.

“Receiving a diagnosis leads to therapies and support that help a child to grow and learn and become more independent. The Autism Society guides families when seeking a diagnosis and then on the next steps based on their individual situations. They can help with understanding insurance and the Division of Developmental Disabilities, Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) at schools, therapies; and other support in a system that many people find challenging,” Valenzuela said.

The nonprofit organization also offers classes, support groups, workshops, parent training, adult social clubs, teen meet-ups, a Playformance group for those ages 8 to 18, parent peer support groups and social skills classes.

Expansion of adult services is in the works, including plans for a late diagnosed support group and an Autistic Pride Night in June to support the LGBTQ+ population.

Additional programming includes autism friendly communities, which provides training to law enforcement, businesses, schools and other organizations on how to better support those with autism.

Ultimately, Valenzuela said that the Autism Society strives to understand the autistic perspective and seeks to better educate, support and guide individuals with autism, their families and those with whom they interact. She said that events like All In for Autism provide a family-friendly, inclusive environment that will make that vision possible.

“We hope this event is fun for the entire community. Autism affects all ages and across the lifespan. It seems most people know someone with autism, so we encourage the community to come join us in celebrating Autism Acceptance Month and all of our beautiful and unique abilities on April 15,” said Valenzuela.