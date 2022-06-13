Tucson food bank gets $90K grant to aid school pantries

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona received an equitable food access grant from Feeding America for $90,000 to help increase access to nutritious food among households in communities of color experiencing high food insecurity rates in Southern Arizona.

The food bank will use the grant to engage local communities to better understand the barriers to accessing food and will support the growing number of local school pantries that can help overcome these obstacles.

“The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the problem of hunger in our community,” says Robert Ojeda, chief program officer at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. “We are proud to work toward the goal of addressing the root causes of hunger. With this grant, we’ll be able to continue to identify and address racial disparities in our communities.”

Raytheon Technologies is funding Feeding America’s Equitable Food Access grant program, which will benefit six Feeding America member food banks over the next three years, including the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Through this grant, Raytheon Technologies is expanding its commitment to helping Feeding America address barriers to equitable access, with a focus on people living in rural communities and communities of color.

Funding will be used for purchase of healthy, preferred foods — including locally grown produce — to distribute at 30 school pantries. The number of local school pantries has grown during the pandemic, as they provide a more accessible source of food for working families.

In addition to the grant, Raytheon Missiles and Defense employees recently filled 1,000 boxes with 30,000 pounds of food at the food bank.

To learn more, visit communityfoodbank.org.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

