It’s a priority: The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive seeks to collect 250,000 pounds of nonperishable food for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona on Saturday, May 13.

“This is our biggest food drive of the year and it couldn’t come at better time. It gives us a supply of donated food to help get us through the summer, which is a tough time since we are scrambling for donations and volunteers,” said Norma Cable, public relations and marketing specialist for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Cable said the event, which returned last year after a hiatus due to COVID, brought in 200,000 pounds of food.

“For the average person, this is a very easy way to donate. That is part of what leads to the popularity of this drive. You just put your food in a bag and set it next to your mailbox prior to your mail delivery on Saturday, May 13. Your letter carrier picks it up when they come by,” said Cable.

The event is sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers, who Cable described as “true heroes” for their extra work.

Donations of any non-perishables are welcome: Most-requested items include peanut butter, breakfast cereal, canned vegetables and fruits, canned soup and stews, canned pasta and pasta sauce, canned or dried beans, and canned proteins (tuna and chicken). The carriers request that no glass jars be donated due to likelihood of breakage during handling. If you prefer to make an online monetary contribution instead of an in-kind donation, visit https://www.communityfoodbank.org/event/stamp-out-hunger-food-drive/.

Cable emphasized that all of the donations are vital to food bank operations during the summer months.

“So many of our volunteers and donors are winter visitors or leave town for vacation during the summer, but the need doesn’t go away. We continue to see an increase in demand due to higher food and gas prices and inflation. And since kids are out of school, it makes them more vulnerable since many of them typically receive breakfast and lunch at school. It is a challenging time of year for us,” said Cable.

About 400 volunteers are needed to assist with sorting and unpacking donations at post offices throughout the city for the event. Anyone age 12 and older is welcome and groups of families, friends, clubs and service organizations are encouraged.