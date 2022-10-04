 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson Rotary Club car show features 400 classic vehicles

The 16th Annual Tucson Classics Car Show to benefit Pima JTED will feature 400-plus classics, foreign and vintage vehicles from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at The Gregory School; admission includes entry into a raffle with a Grand Prize of a 2015 C-7 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Z-51 or $40,000 cash. Pictured from left Bobby Larson, 2022 Tucson Classics chair, with Rotarians Bruce Jacobs, Lee Olitzky and Joni Condit. Tickets are available at tucsonclassicscarshow.com.

 Courtesy of Tucson Classics Car Show

If you are looking for a fundraiser with all the fall feels, you can find it at the 16th annual Tucson Classics Car Show.

Staged by the Rotary Club of Tucson, the event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at The Gregory School, 3231 N. Craycroft Road.

“It has almost become a festival with more than 420 classic cars, music, and great food, drinks, and vendors. Hopefully we will get great mid-October weather with 20,000-plus people and it will be a great day out,” said Bobby Larson, chair of the event and a 13-year veteran of Rotary Club of Tucson.

Larson said the family friendly event is designed to appeal to a wide audience.

“I was never really a car guy, but when you see and hear those cars come in, especially the muscle cars, it is really amazing how it makes you feel. The engines are so powerful; it is very impressive,” said Larson, owner and president of The Villas Assisted Living & Memory Care in Tucson and Green Valley.

He and his committee, along with the 100-plus volunteers who support the event, seek to raise at least $230,000 to benefit Pima Joint Technical Education District, JTED), Health and Medical Careers High School.

Larson said the ambitious goal can be met through event ticket sales, raffle ticket sales, sponsorships, and other revenue streams and he is hopeful that the community will come out to support the cause.

“The Rotary Club of Tucson always supports education. We are very excited about the vocational trades and about helping to develop programs on the medical side of things. We all know we need more medical care providers as our population ages,” said Larson.

Pima JTED Health and Medical Careers High School is a 50,000-square-foot facility slated for completion in 2024. Located just north of the JTED Innovative Learning Center at 3300 S. Park Ave., it represents a partnership between Pima Community College, the University of Arizona and Banner Health. The high school will offer a wide range of programs including certifications for registered medical assistants, certified nursing assistants, comprehensive health care technicians, emergency medical technicians, dental assistants, pharmacy technicians, physical therapy technicians and more.

“The goal of this new high school is to address the crisis shortage of health-care workers not just across the nation and Arizona, but in Pima County. The healthcare profession is going through a tough time after the pandemic, with many professionals experiencing burn-out and many others reaching retirement age. This has created a huge demand and we need more resources. Our partners, including Rotary Club of Tucson, see this need and are answering the call,” said Greg D’Anna, director of public relations for Pima JTED.

The new high school, which will serve 800 students, is designed so students can complete high school core classes alongside health and medical careers classes.

“The beauty of Pima JTED is that students can start their careers upon graduating from high school. They can go right into the workforce with industry certifications and state licenses and make a good living, but they are also poised to be more successful in post-secondary education in whatever path they choose. JTED opens more doors for students with colleges and universities,” said D’Anna.

Car show

What: The 16th annual Tucson Classics Car Show to benefit Pima Joint Technical Education District

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: The Gregory School, 3231 N. Craycroft Road

Cost: $10 admission for adults; free for those under 18 when accompanied by an adult; $50 per adult for the VIP Classics Club (minors under age 13 are free when accompanied by an adult), which includes a VIP parking pass and admission to an air-cooled VIP tent with a bar and food court

Parking: $7 on-site; free parking with an air-conditioned shuttle is available in parking lots north of Tucson Medical Center accessible from Glenn Street

Notes: Admission includes entry to the show, which features entertainment, vendors and more than 400 classics and future classics, vintage vehicles and modified and stock trucks. Also featured is a display of Chevrolet Corvairs and a section for cars valued at $1 million. The show will highlight muscle cars from the 1960s and '70s along with street rods from the 1950s and '60s, as well as super sports cars such as a Rolls Royce, a Bentley, a Ford GT, a Lister, Shelby Cobras and Ferraris. … Admission also includes a ticket for the raffle of a 2015 C-7 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Z-51 or $40,000 cash and five other prizes. Winner must be 18 or older does not need to be present to win. Tickets are available at tucsonclassicscarshow.com. … Title sponsor of the show is WeBuyHouses.com; other sponsors include Wellspring Financial Partners, La Posada, Fay Morse & Eric Smith; and The Villas Assisted Living & Memory Care Neighborhoods and others.

