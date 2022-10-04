Tucson Rotary Club car show features 400 classic vehicles

Car show

What: The 16th annual Tucson Classics Car Show to benefit Pima Joint Technical Education District

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: The Gregory School, 3231 N. Craycroft Road

Cost: $10 admission for adults; free for those under 18 when accompanied by an adult; $50 per adult for the VIP Classics Club (minors under age 13 are free when accompanied by an adult), which includes a VIP parking pass and admission to an air-cooled VIP tent with a bar and food court

Parking: $7 on-site; free parking with an air-conditioned shuttle is available in parking lots north of Tucson Medical Center accessible from Glenn Street

Notes: Admission includes entry to the show, which features entertainment, vendors and more than 400 classics and future classics, vintage vehicles and modified and stock trucks. Also featured is a display of Chevrolet Corvairs and a section for cars valued at $1 million. The show will highlight muscle cars from the 1960s and '70s along with street rods from the 1950s and '60s, as well as super sports cars such as a Rolls Royce, a Bentley, a Ford GT, a Lister, Shelby Cobras and Ferraris. … Admission also includes a ticket for the raffle of a 2015 C-7 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Z-51 or $40,000 cash and five other prizes. Winner must be 18 or older does not need to be present to win. Tickets are available at tucsonclassicscarshow.com. … Title sponsor of the show is WeBuyHouses.com; other sponsors include Wellspring Financial Partners, La Posada, Fay Morse & Eric Smith; and The Villas Assisted Living & Memory Care Neighborhoods and others.