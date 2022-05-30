United Way endowment fund gets $2.4M from two donations

The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona announced that its Centennial Endowment Fund recently received two major donations totaling $2.4 million, which brings it closer to the goal of $25 million.

This endowment will enable the organization to sustain the community impact fund into the next century, the organization said in a news release. The endowment fund was launched in October 2021.

Helaine Levy, executive director of Diamond Family Philanthropies, recently pledged $1 million to the fund.

Another donor, wishing to remain anonymous, pledged $1.4 million to the fund, bringing the total raised to date to just over $7 million.

"We recognize the positive impact that the organization has had in meeting the needs of our community and our wish is to continue this legacy through our $1 million gift to the Centennial Endowment Fund," Levy said in the release.

"We are very grateful to Helaine for this generous investment from her family to the Centennial Endowment Fund, as well as to our other donor whose desire to remain anonymous we respect," stated Tony Penn, president and CEO of the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. "These critical endowment fund gifts are invested to support our community into the future, ensuring that our community has a strong United Way through the next one hundred years."

To contribute to the Centennial Endowment Fund, visit www.unitedwaytucson.org/centennial-fund/

