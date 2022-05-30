 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

United Way endowment fund gets $2.4M from two donations

The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona announced that its Centennial Endowment Fund recently received two major donations totaling $2.4 million, which brings it closer to the goal of $25 million.

This endowment will enable the organization to sustain the community impact fund into the next century, the organization said in a news release. The endowment fund was launched in October 2021.

Helaine Levy, executive director of Diamond Family Philanthropies, recently pledged $1 million to the fund.

Another donor, wishing to remain anonymous, pledged $1.4 million to the fund, bringing the total raised to date to just over $7 million.

"We recognize the positive impact that the organization has had in meeting the needs of our community and our wish is to continue this legacy through our $1 million gift to the Centennial Endowment Fund," Levy said in the release.

"We are very grateful to Helaine for this generous investment from her family to the Centennial Endowment Fund, as well as to our other donor whose desire to remain anonymous we respect," stated Tony Penn, president and CEO of the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona.  "These critical endowment fund gifts are invested to support our community into the future, ensuring that our community has a strong United Way through the next one hundred years."

People are also reading…

To contribute to the Centennial Endowment Fund, visit www.unitedwaytucson.org/centennial-fund/

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ben's Bells: Brylee Binger

Ben's Bells: Brylee Binger

Brylee Binger is this week’s Ben’s Bells bellee. Tracy Smith nominated Brylee for spreading kindness to the TMC Pediatric Therapies.

Ben's Bells: Mark and Debi Hall

Ben's Bells: Mark and Debi Hall

Tara Drummond nominated Mark and Debi Hall for their fundraising and volunteering. In her nomination, Drummond said of the Halls, “2020 was a …

Watch Now: Related Video

How to talk to your child about school shooting violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News