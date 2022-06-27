United Way taking project applications for Days of Caring

The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is inviting local nonprofits, schools, child-care centers, long-term care facilities, community gardens, neighborhood associations, and others to submit their projects for consideration to be included in this year’s 23rd Annual United Way’s Days of Caring.

On Oct. 21-22, the two-day initiative is expected to pair more than 100 local projects with thousands of volunteers to improve the Southern Arizona community one project at a time. Last year, more than 2,500 volunteers turned out to complete 113 projects.

Project registration is now open and runs through Aug. 5 for both in-person and virtual projects. For details and to submit a project for consideration, please go to unitedwaytucson.org/days-of-caring/.

Volunteer registration will open on Sept. 1.

The focus of Days of Caring will continue to be on projects that make a positive impact on the community, such as clean ups, beautification projects and nonprofit service. In addition to in-person projects, virtual projects such as kits, collection drives, trainings, and more can be submitted. The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona team overseeing the event will continue following CDC and local public health guidelines for in-person projects and this will be communicated to project organizers and volunteers as the weekend approaches.

Days of Caring is supported by local sponsors and sponsorship opportunities are still available through Aug. 22. Sponsors receive early access to project selection. For more information on sponsorship please click here.

For information on assistance with submitting a project, contact Meredith Bode at daysofcaring@unitedwaytucson.org.

