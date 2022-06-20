Volunteer drivers needed for meal delivery

Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona is in need of volunteer delivery drivers to deliver fresh meals to clients of the organization.

The need is increased at this time because many volunteer meal delivery drivers leave town for the summer, leaving the organization short-handed as demand continues to increase.

Many clients are isolated low-income disabled seniors who are unable to cook or shop for themselves and have little or no access to nutritious meals.

Volunteers are needed daily, and typically drive one day a week, for two hours, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. This time allows for the delivery of more than just nutrition, as drivers have the opportunity to interact with the clients in a positive way, the organization said.

Mobile Meals volunteers deliver fresh and often medically tailored, kosher or special diet meals to homebound residents. Tucson and Southern Arizona have many urgent issues stemming from food insecurity, poverty and the prolonged effects of the pandemic.

To learn more about how to volunteer and make a difference one meal at a time, interested parties can call 520-622-1600 or visit Mobile Meals at mobilemealssoaz.org.

