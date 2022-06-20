 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Volunteer drivers needed for meal delivery

Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona is in need of volunteer delivery drivers to deliver fresh meals to clients of the organization.

The need is increased at this time because many volunteer meal delivery drivers leave town for the summer, leaving the organization short-handed as demand continues to increase.

Many clients are isolated low-income disabled seniors who are unable to cook or shop for themselves and have little or no access to nutritious meals.

Volunteers are needed daily, and typically drive one day a week, for two hours, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. This time allows for the delivery of more than just nutrition, as drivers have the opportunity to interact with the clients in a positive way, the organization said.

Mobile Meals volunteers deliver fresh and often medically tailored, kosher or special diet meals to homebound residents. Tucson and Southern Arizona have many urgent issues stemming from food insecurity, poverty and the prolonged effects of the pandemic.

People are also reading…

To learn more about how to volunteer and make a difference one meal at a time, interested parties can call 520-622-1600 or visit Mobile Meals at mobilemealssoaz.org.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ben's Bells: Linda Guerrero

Ben's Bells: Linda Guerrero

Linda Guerrero is this week’s Ben’s Bells Bellee. Principal Andy Townsend nominated Linda for her kindness at Elvira Elementary School.

Watch Now: Related Video

The five most popular house plants of 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News