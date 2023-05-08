A neighbor in need is a neighbor indeed, and the Eastside Neighbors Volunteer Program is on a mission to ensure that more than 300 seniors can remain in their respective neighborhoods.

“Our main goal is to help seniors to try to be independent and remain in their own homes by providing free transportation and assistance with shopping. This is a much-needed service,” said Becky Noel, executive director for the nonprofit program.

One of 19 Neighborhood Care Alliances administered by the Pima Council on Aging, the program serves clients age 55-plus on limited incomes. Volunteers provide transportation to medical-related appointments, grocery stores, banks, pharmacies and other necessary errands for clients who are no longer able to drive themselves.

“The majority of our clients are 75-plus, and we have one lady who is 100. They are all on fixed incomes and most are from the generation of women who didn’t work outside of the home, so they receive only Social Security or perhaps a small pension from a spouse. Support from our volunteers allows them to stay independent in their homes,” said Noel.

Steve Conway, 68, is among those who make the program possible. He retired from Nova Home Loans last fall and has been volunteering for Eastside Neighbors for about six months.

Conway is happy to help facilitate the free service for clients. He enjoys spending one day a week in the office scheduling drivers, who receive reimbursement for mileage.

He said his motivation is both personal and practical.

“First, what better use of my time now that I have more of it on my hands? And if not me, who will do it? I am going to be that person someday: Eventually I will have to give up my driver’s license and will need to rely on others, so why not close the loop and be of use to others at the same time?" said Conway.