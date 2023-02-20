If you go

What: Walk MS: Tucson 2023 to benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Arizona Chapter

When: Saturday, March 4. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The walk begins at 9 a.m.

Where: Reid Park, outside the zoo; enter on South Lakeshore Lane from East 22nd Street

Cost: Free; participants are encouraged to make a donation

Festivities: Your choice of a one-mile or three-mile route around Reid Park; a DJ playing music; food and beverages, including Eegee's; vendor booths and a free “Living with MS” bandana. Everyone who raises $100 will receive a free T-shirt.

More info: Go to mssociety.donordrive.com to find Tucson's MS Walk information to register or form a team.