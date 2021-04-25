God is speaking, are you listening?

“I will make you father of a multitude.” Sarah laughed as she does in the next chapter of the book of Genesis when she hears God make this promise to her 99-year-old husband. She is old, too. Shall she have this pleasure? And yet, the day comes when God’s improbable promise is fulfilled. Not by the means they concoct, here is Hagar, take her, but by God’s own improbable scheme. For he has more in mind than these two’s progeny or Abraham’s “seed” (biological offspring).

God through these human means will bring a new joy into the world, a new closeness between humanity and Creator. And not before time. It has taken 3,000 years so far for us human beings to live into the implications of that promise. To live into that promise and the call in earlier chapters of the same book to both care for and commune with the creation of which we are a part.

Over and over God calls on the people to come into relationship and offers a few guidelines. As my friend Lois used to put on the butcher-paper cover over her Bible: “If all else fails, follow the directions.”