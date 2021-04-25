God is speaking, are you listening?

“I will make you father of a multitude.” Sarah laughed as she does in the next chapter of the book of Genesis when she hears God make this promise to her 99-year-old husband. She is old, too. Shall she have this pleasure? And yet, the day comes when God’s improbable promise is fulfilled. Not by the means they concoct, here is Hagar, take her, but by God’s own improbable scheme. For he has more in mind than these two’s progeny or Abraham’s “seed” (biological offspring).
God through these human means will bring a new joy into the world, a new closeness between humanity and Creator. And not before time. It has taken 3,000 years so far for us human beings to live into the implications of that promise. To live into that promise and the call in earlier chapters of the same book to both care for and commune with the creation of which we are a part.
Over and over God calls on the people to come into relationship and offers a few guidelines. As my friend Lois used to put on the butcher-paper cover over her Bible: “If all else fails, follow the directions.”
How are we to live? Here is a way: to become the parents of a multitude, the progenitors of faithful offspring beyond count. Beyond count and beyond the charts of genealogists and family therapists. (Though hoo, boy, Abraham’s children could use some of those as well... ) But the emphasis here is on the gift: the free gift of God to all humankind, through the faithfulness of Abraham and Sarah. And what is that gift?
No less than life itself, life in communion with God, each other, our own true selves and all creation.
So easily broken is the covenant, so faithful is the promise, that we continually are called back into it.
“If God is speaking, God speaks more often than people hear.” — Tanya Luhrmann.
God is speaking and offering life. A few people fishing, straggled along the shore of a small Mideastern lake, get the message a bit directly. A man comes toward them along the shore; a man they may know or may not have met before. And he inhabits and manifests and makes known clear and loud the Word that is God come to humanity and this time, to simple fisher folk, in the form of a man who works with his hands, and calls them.
The man along the shore has something to say to the workers mending their nets and offers them a wider world: “Come with me and I will make you fishers of people.” This calls them away from their everyday occupations. It requires another level of concern, of care, of commitment.
Who do you really serve? Ultimately who is your family? Where is your allegiance? Who is your God?
“To what do we pay greatest allegiance? Family, language group, culture, country, gender? Religion, race? And if none of these matter, are we urbane, cosmopolitan, or simply lonely? In other words, how do we decide where we belong? What convinces us that we do?” — Toni Morrison.
Consider these scriptures for further reading: Genesis 17:1-7, 15-16; Romans 4:13-25; Mark 8:31-38; Psalm 22:22-30.
