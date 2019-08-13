TAI CHI
Tai Chi for Health — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Register at events@hetherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. $55 per month for twice a week. 780-6751.
Tai Chi for Health: Beginner's Class — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Beginner's class. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays. $10 walk-in class; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549.
Tai Chi for Health: Intermediate Class — The Studio. Intermediate class. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. 8-9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. $10. 955-5200.
YOGA
All Bodies Rise Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. Ages 16 and up. All levels welcomed, bring a yoga mat or rent one of ours. Bring water. 10-11:15 a.m. Saturdays. $7. 333-5905.
Align and Vibe Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio. All levels welcome. Bring a yoga mat, or borrow one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 6:30-7:30 Sundays. $7. 333-5905.
Chair Yoga for Cancer — Banner UMC Cancer Center, 3838 N. Campbell Ave. Teacher Shraddha Hilda Oropeza is certified in Yoga for Cancer Patients and in Healing Emphasis Yoga Therapy. First class free. Ages 18 and up. 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. $8. 300-4378.
Gentle Yoga — St. Francis in The Foothills UMC Community Center, 4625 E. River Road. Seniors welcome. Mats and props provided. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 19 and 21. $8. 490-4012.
Gentle Yoga — St Francis in the Foothills UMC. Easy yoga to help increase strength, flexibility and balance, along with peace of mind. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $8. 490-4012.
Candel-Lit Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Teens and adults. 7:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621.
Gentle Beginning Yoga for Bone Strengthening and Balance — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Great for those with little or no yoga experience. Ages 18 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $11. 300-4378.
Gentle Yoga — Church of the Painted Hills, 3295 W. Speedway. Gentle Hatha and Yin yoga. Seniors welcome. 9-10 a.m. Aug. 20 and 22. $8. 490-4012.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio. A gentle practice suitable for new students and students of all levels regardless of back issues. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $11. 300-4378.
Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. Donations accepted. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 490-5500.
Wednesday’s Sunset Goat Yoga — 49er Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road. Goat handlers help each participant with goat time and utilize an animal therapy based experience to uplift the spirits. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. $20. 1-503-507-8639.
Health at Jacome: Hatha Yoga — Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave. Preparation for meditation. 7-7:30 a.m. Aug. 22. Free. 268-9030.
Yin and Gentle Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. Poses are held for 3-5 minutes and all poses are seated or reclined. Ages 18 and up. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturdays. $11. 300-4378.
Sunday Morning Goat Yoga — Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Goat handlers help each participant with goat time and utilize an animal therapy based experience to uplift the spirits. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. 8-9 a.m. Aug. 25. $20. 1-503-507-8639.
Yoga for Balance, Bone Building, and Core — Yoga is Therapy, 2921 E. Fort Lowell. Comprehensive safely guiding physical, meditative, and yoga breathing techniques for optimal health. Ages 50 and up. 9 and 10:45 a.m. Aug. 25. $15. 870-9287.
Yoga Sundae Open House: Complimentary Classes and Happenings All Day — Sol Center, 3131 N. Country Club Road. There will be special’s on class passes, monthly memberships and more. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 25. Free. 628-9642.
MARTIAL ARTS
Martial Arts for MINIs — Studio Axe, 2920 E. Broadway. Ages 3-6. 10-10:45 a.m. Saturdays. Free. 990-1820.
Capoeira (Adult & Teen Classes) — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $80. 603-8043.
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7+ — TKD Wellness Center, 5675 N. Oracle Road. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 7 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837.