 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
To Your Good Health

Dr. Roach: Autoimmune diseases often run together

Roach mug

DEAR DR. ROACH: In early November 2021 my son, who is 30, was diagnosed with Addison’s disease and was treated with cortisol. He was doing well on that regimen. In March 2022 his blood sugar went up (300+), and he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. As late as January his blood sugar was normal! We are told that it happens sometimes with Addison’s.

Now I am wondering what is next. The Addison’s diagnosis was a long time coming; he had had problems for the past 10 years at least. Anytime we ended up in emergency he would be told to drink fluids and eat the BRAT diet. He was slow to recover from colds and stomach problems. He was always tired, but when we told the doctors that, it was blamed on being a college student and possibly lifestyle and/or trouble getting enough sleep. I wonder how many people suffer with low cortisol and never reach crisis so that they are diagnosed. — M.L.

ANSWER: Both Addison’s disease and Type 1 diabetes are autoimmune diseases, where the body’s immune system destroys important tissues. In Addison’s disease, it’s the adrenal cortex, a gland that sits on top of each kidney and makes cortisol. In Type 1 diabetes, it’s the islet cells in the pancreas, which makes insulin.

People are also reading…

Autoimmune diseases often run together. Other ones to watch out for include autoimmune thyroid disease and pernicious anemia, caused by destruction of the special stomach cells that make “intrinsic factor” that allows vitamin B12 to be efficiently absorbed. Vitiligo is another common autoimmune disease. In vitiligo, the skin pigment cells are destroyed, and people end up with irregular, patchy loss of skin pigment. In people with an autoimmune disease, physicians will often keep an eye on blood tests to make a diagnosis of a possible other one before too much time has gone by.

The diagnosis of Addison’s disease can be tough to make. Fatigue is the major symptom, and so many things can cause that. When symptoms of fatigue persist beyond what is common for college students and others, it should be on the list a physician thinks about. The diagnosis can be made in a straightforward manner by an ACTH stimulation test, but considering the diagnosis in the first place usually is the hardest part of making the diagnosis.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Would you please explain what a fistula is? In the past two years, I have had two friends tell me they have had emergency surgery for a fistula. I may be naive, but I have never heard of it and don’t understand why my friends are embarrassed to discuss after the surgery. Is it shameful? — Anonymous

ANSWER: A fistula is an abnormal connection between two structures. One common fistula is from the bowel to the skin. This can be deliberately created during surgery (also called a stoma), or it can come as a result of bowel disease, such as Crohn’s. Other fistulae can exist between the bowel and the bladder, between the trachea and the esophagus, or practically any other adjacent structures you can think of.

Shame can be a terrible barrier to a person getting medical care. I understand why you might not want to tell your friends the details of your medical condition, but people need not be ashamed of their medical condition.

Email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Repeat Infections With COVID-19 May Become the Norm

Repeat Infections With COVID-19 May Become the Norm

MONDAY, May 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 might be easing into a new status as a widely circulating and somewhat harsher version of the common cold, experts say — a virus that folks could contract repeatedly, even if they were recently infected.

Live updates | Onlookers urged police to charge school

Live updates | Onlookers urged police to charge school

A witness says onlookers urged police to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers. Juan Carranza spoke Wednesday as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team. Carranza lives across the street from Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde. He says women were shouting at officers: “Go in there! Go in there!” soon after the attack began. But he says the officers didn’t enter.

Long COVID affects more older adults; shots don't prevent it

Long COVID affects more older adults; shots don't prevent it

Research in U.S. veterans provides fresh evidence that long COVID-19 can happen even after breakthrough infections following vaccination. In the study published Wednesday, about 1%  who had COVID-19 shots had breakthrough infections. And about one-third of that group showed signs of long COVID.  A separate government report found that 1 in 4 adults age 65 and up developed at least one symptom of long COVID up to a year after an initial infection. That compares with 1 in 5 younger adults. Long COVID involves long-term symptoms that can include fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog and blood clots.

Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend

Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend

Airline travelers are not only facing sticker shock this Memorial Day weekend. They’re also dealing with a pileup of flight cancellations. According to the website FlightAware, more than 1,500 flights were canceled as of 9:50 p.m EDT on Saturday. That followed more than 2,300 cancellations on Friday. Delta Air Lines suffered the most, with more than 250 flights eliminated on Saturday. That's 9% of its operations. In particular, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport experienced heavy travel delays. Delta says Saturday’s cancellations were due to bad weather and “air traffic control actions." Delta says it’s trying to cancel flights at least 24 hours in advance this weekend.

Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

Hundreds of flights worldwide were canceled by mid-afternoon Sunday, adding to the mounting number of scrubbed flights during the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend. About 1,460 flights had been canceled as of 7 p.m. EDT Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. That follows more than 2,300 cancellations Friday and another 1,500 on Saturday. Nearly 450 of Sunday’s cancellations involved aircraft scheduled to fly to or from U.S. cities. Delta Air Lines canceled the most flights among major U.S. airlines. Delta said Saturday's cancellations were because of bad weather and “air traffic control actions.”

US making COVID antiviral drug more available at test sites

US making COVID antiviral drug more available at test sites

The White House has announced more steps to make the antiviral treatment Paxlovid more accessible across the U.S. as it projects COVID-19 infections will continue to spread over the summer travel season. The nation’s first federally backed test-to-treat site is opening Thursday in Rhode Island. The site will provide patients with immediate access to the drug once they test positive. More federally supported sites are set to open in the coming weeks in Massachusetts and New York City, both hit by a marked rise in infections. Next week, the U.S. will send authorized federal prescribers to several Minnesota-run testing sites, turning them into test-to-treat locations.

High court weighs end of $300 weekly unemployment payment

High court weighs end of $300 weekly unemployment payment

The Ohio Supreme Court has heard arguments for and against Gov. Mike DeWine's decision to end the state's participation in a federal pandemic unemployment aid program ahead of a government deadline for stopping the payments. The program provided $300 in weekly coronavirus unemployment funds but was halted early by DeWine in June 2021. The Republican governor followed the position of business groups that said the weekly payments were making it difficult to recruit employees. Critics of ending the payments 10 weeks early said workers had multiple reasons why they might not be returning to jobs. The court heard arguments Wednesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 hacks to make any room in your home look bigger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News